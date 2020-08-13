Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles 'Renewing Their Vows'?

Are Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles planning to renew their wedding vows? One tabloid claims a ceremony should be on the horizon, although the timing would be rather odd. Gossip Cop has the story.
In the same issue with bogus claims of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s “babymoon” trip to the Isles of Scilly, New Idea is claiming that Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles are going to renew their wedding vows or at least the tabloid hopes the two renew their wedding vows. Apparently the two have been such “beacons of trust and hope throughout the coronavirus pandemic” that “there are growing calls for the royal couple to renew their wedding vows.”
The cover story of this issue boasts "Shock Secret Behind Second Wedding!” The article inside is purely speculation on how the public apparently wants a renewal ceremony, with no claim that such a second wedding is even desired by the principal parties. The cover is deliberately misleading and its claim is not delivered inside the magazine.
The goal of this ceremony would offer a “public celebration of their relationship,” and such a ceremony would “be the ideal platform to confirm Camilla’s future title as Queen.” The article claims Camilla “would never be named Queen” because of “fervent Princess Diana supporters.” This isn’t exactly true for exceedingly complicated reasons. It was clarified as recently as March 2020 that Duchess Camilla will be named Princess Consort when Prince Charles ascends.
Just from the outset, this is an odd story. The couple got married in April 2005, so presumably, the renewal ceremony wouldn’t happen until next April and would celebrate their sixteenth anniversary? That’s an odd milestone to formally celebrate, and renewal ceremonies are often deeply personal for the couple and not the outcome of public fervor. While it’s possible the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall do publicly renew their vows, it seems like now would be a strange time to do it.
The article also takes snipes at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as tabloids are wont to do, by claiming “sources say Harry and Meghan won’t be attending the nuptials.” Well, no nuptials are even really being planned. Within the article itself, the tabloid elaborates by saying the US-based Sussexes “would not attend for logistical and other reasons.” Well is it logistical or other reasons? Does that mean this ceremony is happening right now, because if it’s in the future then those logistical reasons would go out the window?
The cover also has the line “why Harry and Meghan were banned,” using the past tense were instead of will be. No second ceremony has happened for one thing, so that line is bogus. Plus, the article inside never says they are banned, just that they can’t attend for the aforementioned “logistical and other reasons.” There’s a world of difference. That said, since the whole story is made-up, why not add that the Sussexes are banned for good measure, right? Ridiculous.
This tabloid has made numerous bogus claims about this couple. Just a few months ago it claimed the two were being torn apart because of the Prince Charles’ COVID-19 diagnosis, which was bogus, and the couple happily reunited after his isolation. The tabloid said the duchess was feuding with Kate Middleton over who would become Queen someday. Then there was the outrageous story about Prince Charles’ secret lovechild, yeah that was completely false.
Gossip Cop can debunk this story as being, well, a non-story. It’s pretty much the tabloid saying how great it would be if the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall renewed their vows. Sure, why not. Pretty much every other claim as to the guest list or the Duchesses ascension plan are completely bogus, so the article is misleading.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.