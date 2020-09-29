Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Moving To Italy To Make Room For Prince William's Ascension To The Throne?

Princess Diana Never Mentioned Tuscany

The 1995 Newsweek article which New Idea now cites is likely the one providing a recap of Princess Diana's BBC interview from the same year. In that interview, she never mentions her "personal astrologers" or Tuscany at all. When asked if Prince Charles would take the throne, she said, "I don't think any of us know the answer to that." When the interviewer prodded and asked if Prince William, then 13, should be handed the throne, Princess Diana refused to give an answer. "William's very young at the moment, so do you want a burden like that to be put on his shoulders at such an age?" she fired back.