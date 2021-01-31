Prince Andrew Scandal Bringing Down The Royal Family? What We Know

Prince Andrew Spilling Royal Secrets For Revenge?

Around the same, In Touch ran a report claiming Prince Andrew planned to bring the royal family down. The magazine asserted the Duke of York plotted to get revenge against his family after he was “relieved” of his duties. Again, Gossip Cop has explained that the duke decided to step down on his own, so the idea of him seeking revenge didn’t make any sense. Still, the publication alleged the queen was “mortified” by her son’s actions and forced him to resign. A source added Prince Andrew would unleash several family secrets, including Prince Charles’ role in Princess Diana’s death to the “truth about Prince Harry’s real father.” Gossip Cop debunked the report. In addition to being wrong about the duke’s decision to step down, the notion he would seek vengeance against his elderly mother made absolutely no sense.