Prince Andrew Scandal Bringing Down The Royal Family? What We Know

In 2019, Prince Andrew indefinitely suspended his royal duties following allegations of sexual abuse and ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The scandal has rocked the Royal family, but let's be honest, this isn’t the first time a member of the one world’s most powerful family caused controversy. Yet, the tabloids maintained the Duke of York’s current legal problems is bringing down the British royals. Gossip Cop gathered a few reports we’ve investigated about Prince Andrew.
Two years ago, the National Enquirer alleged Queen Elizabeth II named Prince William as the next king amid the scandal with Prince Andrew. The paper claimed the long-ruling monarch decided to fire her third child and also told her eldest son, Prince Charles, that he was no longer next in line to succeed her. A supposed palace insider stated, “This is the biggest scandal the royals have faced in decades. Her Majesty blames Andrew for causing it - and Charles for not stopping it,” adding that because Prince Charles failed, the queen dubbed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “would ensure the future of the monarchy.” Gossip Cop clarified that the queen doesn’t have the power to change the line of succession, a common trope in tabloids we’ve corrected often.
Around the same, In Touch ran a report claiming Prince Andrew planned to bring the royal family down. The magazine asserted the Duke of York plotted to get revenge against his family after he was “relieved” of his duties. Again, Gossip Cop has explained that the duke decided to step down on his own, so the idea of him seeking revenge didn’t make any sense. Still, the publication alleged the queen was “mortified” by her son’s actions and forced him to resign. A source added Prince Andrew would unleash several family secrets, including Prince Charles’ role in Princess Diana’s death to the “truth about Prince Harry’s real father.” Gossip Cop debunked the report. In addition to being wrong about the duke’s decision to step down, the notion he would seek vengeance against his elderly mother made absolutely no sense.
Seven months ago, In Touch continued the narrative that the allegations against Prince Andrew caused a rift between him and his family. First, the tabloid alleged Queen Elizabeth had abandoned her son amid the accusations he faced. Then, the outlet contended the duke had canceled his trips abroad to avoid prison time. Since the duke hasn’t been charged yet, it seems a bit premature to assume he was going to jail. Lastly, the publication purported Prince Andrew was headed for the “trial of the century” and faced up to 25 years of prison time. Gossip Cop explained that none of these rumors were true.
Not too long afterward, the Globe dragged Prince Harry into the dramatic storyline by alleging the Duke of Sussex was plotting to take down the Royal family with his uncle. Folks, this isn’t a Lifetime movie. The synopsis of the story sounds silly from the jump. According to the tabloid, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were working hard to make sure their respective brothers never become King. An insider revealed, “Andrew and Harry’s shocking exploits have brought so much disgrace, shame, and controversy to the family, it’s unlikely the monarchy can survive after Queen Elizabeth dies.” While Prince Andrew is currently facing some grave accusations, Prince Harry has not done anything to bring any “shame or disgrace” to the family. Prince Andrew isn’t wasting his time seeking vengeance against anyone.
Gossip Cop can’t predict what the outcome will be for Prince Andrew, but to assume he’s bringing his family down with him is absurd and untrue.