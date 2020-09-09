Prince Andrew Planning To Spill Royal Secrets To The Public?

Underwhelming Royal "Secrets," AKA Lies

Again, why would Prince Andrew need to point it out when In Touch has already done so? If any of this information was true or at least believable, wouldn’t it have already wrecked the royal family’s reputation? In conclusion, the tabloid’s “palace insider” speculated, “He feels so betrayed right now that I think he will tell all and bring them down. The queen will be devastated. How ironic that in the end, it was her favorite son who stabbed her in the back.” What a crock of absolute and utter nonsense.