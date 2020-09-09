Prince Andrew Planning To Spill Royal Secrets To The Public?

Is Prince Andrew planning on “bringing down the royal family” by exposing their secrets? That’s how one tabloid predicted the embattled royal would get his revenge on Prince Charles, Prince William, and the rest of his blue-blood family. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found multiple points that should be clarified.
In Touch has published a number of far fetched rumors concerning the Duke of York in 2020. Last year, the outlet kicked off its faulty narrative and claimed Prince Andrew supposedly vowed to “get revenge” after he’d been “relieved of his royal duties” in November of last year. Despite the fact that the Duke of York stated that he’d asked Queen Elizabeth to step back from his public duties, the outlet contended that the decision wasn’t his idea at all.
The queen was mortified “by the whole sex-trafficking scandal,” a “palace insider” explained, and she ordered Prince Andrew to resign. “Now Andrew is furious and plans to get revenge on his family by exposing their dirty secrets,” the snitch whispered with obvious glee. Prince Andrew had supposedly determined that if he was on his way down, he might as well drag the rest of his family with him.
“His reputation is already in tatters, and he feels like his whole family has turned against him - so the way he sees it, what’s he got to lose?” Each of the royal family’s supposed secrets were on the table, from Prince Charles’ “role in Princess Diana’s death” to the “truth about Prince Harry’s real father,” Prince Andrew apparently “holds all the secrets and could destroy the royal family,” the so-called insider proclaimed. Prince William’s “betrayals” of his wife, Kate Middleton, would also come out in the open.
It bears pointing out that each of these alleged “secrets” have been conspiracy theories for years and reported by the tabloids, including this one, for just as long. How "secret" can they be if In Touch knows about them? Regarding Princess Diana’s tragic death, in particular, the source went on to say Prince Andrew “could outright say Charles killed Diana. It will be Andrew’s biggest bombshell of all. Charles cheated on Diana and set in motion a chain of events that led to her death. If he hadn’t betrayed her, she’d be alive today," adding,
By pointing that out to the world, Andrew would get the ultimate revenge on his brother.
Again, why would Prince Andrew need to point it out when In Touch has already done so? If any of this information was true or at least believable, wouldn’t it have already wrecked the royal family’s reputation? In conclusion, the tabloid’s “palace insider” speculated, “He feels so betrayed right now that I think he will tell all and bring them down. The queen will be devastated. How ironic that in the end, it was her favorite son who stabbed her in the back.” What a crock of absolute and utter nonsense.
Let’s start with the accusations about Prince Charles’ involvement in Princess Diana’s death. Her passing was incredibly tragic, but there’s no way Prince Charles could have been involved. The idea that his affair, and the pair’s subsequent divorce, somehow led to her death is preposterous. Princess Diana died in a car crash, an accident that could have happened anywhere at any time. Gossip Cop has also already proven time and time again that Prince Harry is truly the son of Prince Charles, despite the tabloids’ insistence that he isn’t.
We’ve also covered the so-called “affair” that Prince William supposedly had with a friend of Kate Middleton’s and why we believe it never happened. This outlet has no real insight into Prince Andrew’s life, though it pretends otherwise. There’s been no indication that Prince Andrew resents his family or that he was forced by anyone other than the press from his royal duties. And in the 10 months since this story was published, there has been no spilling of any supposed "secrets."
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.