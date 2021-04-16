Prince Andrew ‘Homeless And Broke’ After Queen Elizabeth Disowned Him

Prince Andrew‘s scandalous connection with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has made him the world’s most hated member of the royal family, and according to one report, has left him homeless. A royal source says that Queen Elizabeth herself is willing to completely cut off her son. Here’s what we know.

Prince Andrew Banished Forever?

“Andrew and Fergie: Homeless and Broke!” declared New Idea. According to the outlet, Queen Elizabeth has long been forgiving of her sons’ various scandals and controversies, but a resurfaced photo from one of Prince Andrew’s parties has her ready to throw Prince Andrew out for good. The photo shows alleged sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and disgraced actor Kevin Spacey sitting on the coronation thrones in Buckingham Palace. The distasteful photo, which sources say left the queen “aghast,” was apparently the last straw.

“She has already stripped Andrew of his public royal role, banned him from representing the crown, and drastically cut his allowance over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein,” an insider revealed. “And still it keeps getting worse. Charles and William are urging her to kick him out of his royal residences —St. James [Palace] and Windsor Lodge — and take his ex-wife [Sarah Ferguson] with him.”

“The queen was always reticent to come down too hard on Andrew because of how it might affect his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, who she is very fond of,” the source concludes, “but she’s starting to see Charles and William’s side of things. The longer it goes without drastic punishment for Andrew, the more it seems like she’s letting him get away with it.”

Where Is Prince Andrew?

Despite New Idea‘s claims, Prince Andrew is still at his home, the Royal Lodge. In the weeks since this tabloid story was originally published, almost nothing has changed for him. His daughter Princess Eugenie has been staying at the Lodge since she gave birth to her son a few months ago. Although he’s stayed out of the spotlight, for the most part, he recently made his first public statement since his infamous interview with the BBC to talk about the passing of his father, Prince Philip. Prince Andrew was at the Royal Chapel with the rest of the royal family to mourn, which means that he’s still not exiled from his family. This New Idea story is nothing but a bait-and-switch that gets pretty much everything wrong.

Royal Rumors

New Idea is pretty much always incorrect when it comes to the royal family, even Prince Andrew. It falsely reported that he was remarrying Sarah Ferguson in some sort of plot to avoid the courts. It also claimed that Princess Beatrice was on the brink of divorce. While there are undoubtedly some stresses and schemes in the royal family, New Idea doesn’t seem to know any of them.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

Why Prince Harry Won’t Salute At Prince Philip’s Funeral

Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Katie Holmes Planning Wedding At Historic New York Church?