Prince Andrew 'Erased' From Princess Beatrice's Wedding?

What’s peculiar here is that the tabloid admits the prince was in attendance: “While Andrew walked his daughter down the aisle, he was conspicuously absent from the official wedding photos.” It would seem to Gossip Cop that a bigger scandal would be if Prince Andrew hadn’t been asked to the wedding at all, but the tabloid agrees that he was. Gossip Cop can’t get into the head of Princess Beatrice and find out that she really was hurt on her wedding day because of her father, but we can take issue with the details of this story.