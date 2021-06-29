Prince Andrew Breaks Queen Elizabeth’s Heart With Latest Action?

Did Prince Andrew‘s attempt to get back into Queen Elizabeth‘s good graces blow up in his face? That was one tabloid’s story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

‘Cunning’ Prince Andrew Tried To Woo Queen Elizabeth With ‘Puppy Love’?

A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports “disgraced” Prince Andrew desperately wanted to win over his mother after his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal came to light, but it didn’t go quite according to plan. Andrew gifted his mother with two puppies while Prince Philip was in the hospital, but one sadly passed away at just five months old. The tabloid insists the sting of the loss was bitter coming on the heels of Philip’s passing.

An insider explains, “Coming so soon after the loss of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, in April, Her Majesty is devastated.” The magazine reports Elizabeth had originally vowed not to adopt any new puppies due to her age, but Andrew didn’t listen. According to the source, “Andrew ignored her wishes and bought Muick, a corgi, and Fergus, a dorgi — a dachshund-corgi mix.” The source adds, “Sadly, Fergus perished from a congenital heart problem.”

The tabloid maintains that Andrew not only gifted the queen with the pups against her wishes for his own selfish reasons, but broke her heart all over again when one of the puppies tragically passed. “He thought puppy love would melt the queen’s heart — but instead he helped break it again,” the insider concludes.

The Queen And Her Corgi Pups

Here’s what the tabloid gets right: Prince Andrew did gift Queen Elizabeth with two puppies (although the exact origin of one of the pups has been disputed). Furthermore, we don’t doubt that the pup’s passing was a tragic loss for the queen that was only worsened by her already grief-stricken state. That being said, the report’s accuracy ends there.

It doesn’t seem like the queen had vowed not to take in any more pups. She seemed delighted by the gift, and Buckingham Palace called the queen’s dogs an “entirely private” subject. Additionally, after the young pup’s passing, Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, gifted the queen yet another corgi pup for her 95th birthday. If the queen really were upset by the gift, we doubt her family would go out of their way to give her another.

And finally, there’s no evidence to suggest the gift had absolutely anything to do with Andrew’s scandals. The news of Andrew’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein broke over a year ago, so why exactly would the prince be making desperate gestures now? It just doesn’t make sense. Obviously, the tabloid took advantage of the queen’s loss to cast even more suspicion on Andrew.

The Tabloid On The Royals

This wouldn’t be the first time the National Enquirer has gotten it wrong about the royals. Firstly, the magazine tried this story before when it claimed Prince Charles was furious with Andrew for gifting the queen her pups. Last year, the tabloid also alleged the queen was “near death” and naming Prince William as her successor. And most recently, the outlet asserted the queen was “heartsick” over Prince Harry’s recent interviews. It seems accuracy is not of great concern to the Enquirer when it comes to the royals.

