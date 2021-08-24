Gossip Cop

Royals

Prince Andrew Begging Royal Family For Cash To Settle New Lawsuit Against Him?

A
Ariel Gordon
6:00 am, August 24, 2021
Prince Andrew in a black suit outside of a church
(Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Has the British Royal family hung Prince Andrew out to dry? One tabloid insists the royals have turned their backs on Prince Andrew over his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Andrew ‘Thrown To Wolves’ By Royal Family?

This week, the Globe reports “disgraced” Prince Andrew isn’t finding much support from his royal relatives. In 2019, Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking victims, accused Andrew of sexually abusing her as a minor. In more recent news, Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against Andrew. “Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her. It is long past the time for him to be held to account,” Giuffre’s suit charges.

While Andrew denies any involvement in Epstein’s illegal activity, the tabloid claims he’s terrified of being forced to give a deposition in the suit. The magazine also insists Andrew fears Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, will turn on him and spill all the details of his illegal deeds. The only way Andrew believes he can dismiss the charges is to settle it with a pile of cash. The catch is the royal family isn’t willing to write the check.

Prince Andrew Begging The Firm For Cash?

“He’s run to his family, but they’ve turned their backs on him,” a royal insider dishes, “Queen Elizabeth has stripped him of his duties and basically booted him from the public eye. His older brother Charles is pressuring him to restore the monarchy’s reputation by testifying about his dozen years partying with Epstein.” The outlet notes that current U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland hasn’t revealed whether or not he will extradite Andrew to face charges.

“Andrew knows his time is up, there’s nowhere to hide — and he’s practically wetting his pants,” the source muses. The magazine notes that despite Andrew’s insistence that he never met Giuffre, there is a photo with his arm around her waist. “Now that she’s filed a suit, Andrew will be forced to give a deposition and tell all,” the tipster explains, “It’s his worst nightmare come true!”

Royal Family ‘Turned Their Backs’ On ‘Disgraced’ Prince Andrew?

So, is it true Prince Andrew is looking to the queen to bail him out but is being turned away? We seriously doubt that’s the case. Despite the severity of Andrew’s charges, the royal family hasn’t turned on him. Although Andrew isn’t often in the public eye anymore, he’s faced no penalty or shunning from his family. Honestly, the royal family hasn’t done much to acknowledge the accusations against Andrew.

Andrew’s duties as the colonel-in-chief have technically been in “abeyance” since 2019, but it was recently reported that the queen has made the controversial decision to allow Andrew to retain his titles and military status. We seriously doubt the royal family is turning their backs on Andrew when his official royal status hasn’t been affected in the slightest.

The truth is that the public knows little about how Andrew and his family are grappling with the news of this lawsuit. Since there is so much uncertainty and so many people are staying tight-lipped, we seriously doubt this disreputable tabloid is speaking to anyone with genuine knowledge about the royals.

The Tabloid On Prince Andrew

It’s hard to trust anything the Globe reports about Prince Andrew. Last year, the magazine alleged Queen Elizabeth had put a “hit” on Ghislaine Maxwell to protect Andrew from the Epstein scandal. Then the magazine claimed Prince Harry and Andrew were teaming up to bring down the monarchy not once, but twice. Obviously, the Globe has proved unreliable when it comes to Andrew — or any of the royals for that matter.

