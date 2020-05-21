Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Homeless?

It's true that Ferguson and Prince Andrew are currently in a legal dispute over an outstanding payment they owe on that chalet. But, as usual, there's a lot more about this story that the tabloid gets dead wrong. First, there's the bait-and-switch game the headline plays: no, of course the Duke and Duchess of York are not living on the street. It's also misleading to say that the chalet is the place they and their daughters "truly call home," because they only purchased it in 2014.