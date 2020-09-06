Prince Andrew 'Abandoned' By Queen Elizabeth And 'Facing Trial Of The Century'?

Back in July, the dubious outlet claimed Prince Andrew had been “abandoned” by Queen Elizabeth and while it is true that the Duke of York has stepped down as a senior member of the royal family, he has not been set adrift completely from the queen. In fact, it was announced in August that the bells of Westminster would still ring in Prince Andrews honor on his birthday, signaling that he is indeed still an important part of The Firm. He has remains officially 8th in line for the throne.