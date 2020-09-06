Prince Andrew 'Abandoned' By Queen Elizabeth And 'Facing Trial Of The Century'?

Prince Andrew is some hot water, there is no doubt. His connection to Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is, at best, very shady and worst, outright criminal. Though he hasn’t been charged with any crimes up to this point, one tabloid seems to have made it a mission to disgrace the Duke of York even more that he has been already. Gossip Cop investigates.
About two months ago, In Touch concocted a narrative that it has now spread over three issues, including its most recent issue. Starting with the July 6th, 2020 issue, the tabloid has been weaving a story about Prince Andrew that includes his mother Queen Elizabeth “abandoning him” and follows through to the September 7th issue with a headline claiming the “Trial Of The Century!” accompanying a photo of the duke.
Back in July, the dubious outlet claimed Prince Andrew had been “abandoned” by Queen Elizabeth and while it is true that the Duke of York has stepped down as a senior member of the royal family, he has not been set adrift completely from the queen. In fact, it was announced in August that the bells of Westminster would still ring in Prince Andrews honor on his birthday, signaling that he is indeed still an important part of The Firm. He has remains officially 8th in line for the throne.
Three weeks later, InTouch published another cover story with the headline “Prison For Prince Andrew!” and claims the duke “cancels trip abroad to avoid arrest!” Seeing as how there is an ongoing global pandemic, it seems pretty unlikely that Prince Andrew has a lot of travel plans, so it’s convenient for the tabloid to make a wild claim like that.
The cover of the magazine also makes that bold claim that Ghislaine Maxwell has turned “rat” and handed over “sex tapes to the FBI!” If that were true, you can rest assured it would be on the front page of every newspaper in the world, not leaked to a supermarket tabloid and nowhere else. It’s just more bait and switch tactics these unreliable outlets often use to entice buyers in line for groceries.
Finally, last week the very same tabloid returned to the bogus narrative it has been weaving for most of the summer with yet another cover story with Prince Andrew’s photo splashed across its glossy cover. The headline alleges he is being extradited to the United States and is “Facing 25 Years!” Again, if anything like this were remotely true, the news won’t be confined to one source, especially a source with a terrible track record of honesty, especially when it comes to the royal family.
Also in July, this same questionable “news source” proclaimed Prince Andrew had been “erased” from his daughter Princess Beatrice’s wedding because he wasn’t in the photos released by the palace. Of course, the duke is in some serious hot water, as we've said, and that likely played a part in the decision of which photos to release of the small, private wedding that would have been a much larger affair if not for Covid.
Prince Andrew was not “erased” from the wedding, however. He walked his daughter down the aisle and made a speech at the dinner and all the other things anyone would expect a doting father to do on his oldest daughter’s wedding day. He simply wasn’t in a handful of official photos released to the public to mark the occasion. Gossip Cop explained the situation at the time and nothing has changed since.
Another wild claim this summer came from In Touch’s sister publication, the National Enquirer when it made the insane allegation that Queen Elizabeth had put a hit out on Ghislaine Maxwell. Queen Elizabeth II is not a mafia don, she doesn’t even hold any real power. The idea that she is sitting in Windsor Castle ordering hits is so absurd it’s hard to put into words how ridiculous it is. She’s not marking anyone for death, nor is she abandoning her second-oldest son.
