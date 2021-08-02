Prince Albert Trashes Princess Charlene For Not Being More Like Grace Kelly?

Is Prince Albert trashing Princess Charlene for failing to live up to his famous mother, Grace Kelly? One report says the Princess of Monaco moved to South Africa because she just couldn’t handle the pressure of being a royal. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Albert Trashing Runaway Wife’

According to The Globe, Prince Albert is trashing his wife for her inability to handle the pressure of being a royal. His wife, Princess Charlene, bolted to South Africa after learning that her husband had fathered a third love child. He now says she couldn’t handle the demands of living up to the title of Princess of Monaco left behind by his mother Grace Kelly.

A source says “he was concerned that Charlene might not be able to cope with and forever being compared to Grace and put on that pedestal.” Prince Albert feels sorry for his wife because of the scrutiny and demands of the title. Princess Charlene is adamant that she loves her husband, but a source says she’ll stay in South Africa “indefinitely.”

Grace Kelly Has Nothing To Do With This

Princess Grace has absolutely nothing to do with why Princess Charlene is currently living in South Africa. Too much of this story is spent discussing Kelly’s history in Monaco and Prince Albert’s extramarital affairs, neither of which have anything to do with one another. It’s painfully obvious that the Globe just wanted to tell as salacious a story as possible, so it invokes as much scandal and glitz as possible.

Here’s what’s actually happening: Princess Charlene is stuck in South Africa, against her wishes, while she recovers from surgery complications. She’d rather be with her husband and children, but she’s forced to stay put for now. She still talks to her husband every day and is doing her best to bridge the distance.

It’s true that Princess Charlene will remain in South Africa “indefinitely,” but that’s only until she’s recovered. The palace says Prince Albert, who’s currently at the Olympic Games, will travel to South Africa with the children “soon.” The story promoted by this rotten tabloid is far from what’s actually going on, and it willfully ignores Princess Charlene’s surgery. Prince Albert hasn’t said an errant word about the mother of his children, so this story is obviously false.

Other Bad Royal Stories

This tabloid recently claimed that Prince Albert and Princess Charlene would get a divorce over his love child. No divorce has come. It once said Prince Harry’s love child would destroy his marriage to Meghan Markle, but that child doesn’t exist.

Gossip Cop also busted its story about DNA evidence proving Prince Charles is not Prince Harry’s father. No such evidence exists, and the story was utter hogwash. All of these bogus royal stories prove that the Globe would rather peddle inane conspiracy theories and bogus rumors instead of telling an accurate story.

