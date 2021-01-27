Pregnant Meghan Markle 'Ditching' Prince Harry?

This week, one tabloid reports that a pregnant Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry. Is there anything to this story? Gossip Cop thinks you can guess correctly, but let’s get into our investigation.
According to the Globe, “diva wife” Markle was livid after learning Prince Harry “had made peace with the royal family behind her back and promised Queen Elizabeth they’d return to Britain this year.” A source exclusively tells the tabloid, “Harry and Meghan’s confrontation was epic,” and their “tempers erupted like never before.” The fight culminated when Markle “bolted to the home of a celebrity friend, vowing her two-year marriage was over.’
Prince Harry “officially” confirmed that the Sussexes would fly home to celebrate “Queen Elizabeth’s 95th and her husband Prine Philip’s 100th,” but Markle felt betrayed. She allegedly yelled, “Your family hates me,” devastating the Duke of Sussex. The pair “just learned Meghan’s expecting another baby,” and Prince Harry was worried about what this stress could do for the pregnancy.
After dashing out of the house, Markle “cooled her heels at her friend’s house for several hours before reuniting with Harry.” Markle realized this would be an opportunity for her to “be the star of the show.” The article concludes by asking, “What better way to get revenge on the in-laws who hate her but to steal the spotlight from the queen and Prince Philip on their birthdays?”
When this article is talking about Markle being pregnant, it says Prince Harry is “terrified the stress of Meghan’s meltdown could lead to another tragic outcome.” This story is using the very real tragedy of Markle’s miscarriage as a way of adding spice to a stupid narrative. This is the same tabloid that believed Markle staged her miscarriage as a publicity stunt. This is appalling behavior from a soulless tabloid that is actively exploiting Markle’s trauma to sell stupid made-up stories.
This dumb story goes so far as to invent direct quotations from Markle and Prince Harry. Gossip Cop doubts that even the Sussexes would know verbatim what they say during everyday conversations, so this means the lines were likely made-up. Markle had been planning a return to England with Prince Harry, but that has since been delayed. She has no qualms about returning to the United Kingdom, so this story is bogus.
Not only is this exploitative and bogus, but its conclusion is also utterly absurd. It makes Markle look like a cartoonish supervillain who only agrees to fly to England so she can “steal the spotlight from the queen and Prince Philip on their birthdays.” This is not how real human beings behave.
Gossip Cop busted this tabloid last May when it claimed Markle had given Prince Harry a divorce ultimatum. Two years earlier, it claimed Prince Harry’s “love child” was going to ruin their wedding. Nothing ever came from these transparently false stories, just as nothing will come of this ditching story. Markle and Prince Harry are expected to come back to the United Kingdom in 2021mand would have done so already if not for COVID-19, so this story is terrible and false.
On top of everything else, this story is a bait and switch. Its headline would have you believe Markle and Prince Harry were breaking up, but the story itself only says Markle left the house for a few hours to cool off. An argument is not the same as “vowing her two-year marriage was over.” It’s just another bad wrinkle in a bad story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
