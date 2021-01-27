Pregnant Meghan Markle 'Ditching' Prince Harry?

Horrible Track Record For Horrible Tabloid

Gossip Cop busted this tabloid last May when it claimed Markle had given Prince Harry a divorce ultimatum. Two years earlier, it claimed Prince Harry’s “love child” was going to ruin their wedding. Nothing ever came from these transparently false stories, just as nothing will come of this ditching story. Markle and Prince Harry are expected to come back to the United Kingdom in 2021mand would have done so already if not for COVID-19, so this story is terrible and false.