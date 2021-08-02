97-Pound Pregnant Kate Middleton In ‘Health Crisis,’ Meghan Markle’s ‘Royal Free’ Christening, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

Gossip Cop

Side by side images of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.
(Getty Images, Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

The drama surrounding the British Royal Family seems to have no end, and the reports coming out this week certainly attest to that. We raised our eyebrows at a number of headlines from Meghan Markle hold christening banning the royal fam to Kate secretly being pregnant and gravely ill.

There’s a lot to unpack, so pour some tea, kick back, and get the real scoop courtesy of Gossip Cop.

Prince William ‘Worried Sick’ About 97-Pound Pregnant Kate Middleton’s ‘Health Crisis’?

Prince William and Kate Middleton speaking wearing face masks
(Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)

While many might rejoice at news that Kate Middleton may finally pregnant with baby #4, it might appear this news is not one for a joyous occasion after all.

According to a story in the Globe this week, Kate Middleton is actually in the midst of battling severe morning sickness that is causing her to drop pounds, fast. As told to the outlet by a royal insider, the Duchess is secretly 12-weeks pregnant, and Prince William is quite concerned after his wife lost a whopping 15 lbs in just one week.

Given the number of alarming allegations in this story, we needed to write up a full report of our own. Check out our findings here.

Meghan Markle ‘Bans’ Prince William, Kate Middleton From Lilibet’s ‘Royal-Free’ Christening?

cover of New Idea with text reading Lilibet's Secret Christening!
(New Idea)

“Kate And Wills BANNED!”, “Lilibet’s SECRET Christening!”, “Meghan’s Revenge” – we have to hand it to New Idea, they know how to write some eye-catching headlines.

In this shocking cover story, the publication reports that Meghan Markle had asked Harry to bring home the royal christening gown from his grandmother while in England recently. Yet tensions apparently remain high, as the Queen refused to let the gown go back to America.

In retaliation, all royals were then banned from Lilibet’s christening, including auntie and uncle Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Given the information that has become public since the infamous Oprah interview, it can be hard to follow what’s real and what’s make-believe in these complicated relationships, but alas, we dug into the report. Check out our findings here.

Thomas Markle’s Disturbing Video Refers To Grandchildren As ‘Pawns’ In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Sick Game’

Thomas Markle during his strange Fox News interview.
(Fox News)

Meghan Markle’s relationship woes with her estranged father Thomas Markle rages on. In a recent video interview with Fox News, Thomas took aim at Harry and Meghan’s parenting. He claimed the pair are turning Archie and Lilibet into political pawns in their war with the royal family. He also revealed his plans to petition the California courts for the right to visit his grandchildren.

In addition to the claims Thomas was making, his demeanor was quite concerning, as he squinted with one eye closed and stumbled over his words. Is this just another desperate play for attention? Check out the full story here.

Your One Stop Shop For Royal News

Talk about drama! The reports never let up about the royal family, and there is lot of #fakenews out there to sort through. We investigate and cover the royal’s on the regular, so be sure to turn to Gossip Cop to separate fact from fiction.

