Pregnant Christina Milian Sizzles In Sheer Lingerie, See The Pic

Please note: This post contains affiliate links

Christina Milian will soon be welcoming her third child into the world, but the singer/actress’ pregnancy dampen her sex appeal. In fact, the soon-to-be mom-of-three recently uploaded a few photos of herself to Instagram proving that the changes her body has undergone have only made her sexier. It didn’t hurt that Milian was wearing a new line from Rihanna’s highly popular Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Christina Milian Looks Amazing In Savage Lingerie

Milian wore a black, semi-sheer bodysuit. The bust of the outfit is covered in colorful embroidered flowers, bringing a bit of innocence and whimsy to the sexy bodysuit. The lacy fabric clings to every inch of Milian’s baby bump, with little, black polka dots scattered over the suit’s main body.

In the caption, Milian cheekily wrote, “When he’s a good boy- a really, really good boy.” This isn’t the first time Milian, who is a Savage x Fenty ambassador, has modelled this particular line of lingerie. Last week, the expectant mother rocked a floral bralette with matching leggings and over the elbow gloves.

A few weeks before that, Milian wore her raciest look yet: a semi-sheer set of bra and panties, complete with thigh-high stockings and a garter belt.

Christina Milian looks absolutely stunning in each shot and it would seem that she loves the way she looks while pregnant. We have to agree with her that she’s never been more glowing, which only adds to her already high-level of attractiveness.