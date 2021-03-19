Pregnant Christina Milian Sizzles In Sheer Lingerie, See The Pic

Gossip Cop

Brad Pitt on the left, wearing sunglass standing with Angelina Jolie, looking serious. News Angelina Jolie Sold Famous Painting To Fund Divorce Battle With Brad Pitt?

Is Angelina Jolie trying to hurt Brad Pitt by selling his previous artwork? One report states Jolie is exacting revenge by selling Pitt’s presents. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Angie’s Art Auction Could Paint Brad Into A Corner’ According to the National Enquirer, Angelina Jolie’s recently sold a Winston Churchill painting so she could extend her legal […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Kanye West wears a silver suit jacket against a black backdrop News Forbes Strikes Again: Refutes Report Kanye West Is Worth $6 Billion

Recent reports have estimated Kanye West’s net worth at over $6 billion dollars following news of his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Forbes, which also disputed its own reporting of West’s former sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s billionaire status, has called the estimation into question. At the heart of the issue is West’s deal with the Gap.  Earlier […]

 by Brianna Morton
Dua Lipa wears a blue bra onstage as she performs News Dua Lipa Gives A Sneaky Peek Up Her Skirt In Insta Pic

Dua Lipa was nominated for six Grammys and walked away as the winner for best Pop Visual Album, and clearly the British pop star is still celebrating her success. She’s been posting photos of those celebrations to her Instagram page, and one photo, in particular, jumped out at us. While showing off a pair of […]

 by Brianna Morton
Sandra Bullock laughing. News Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock ‘Getting Flirty’ On Set Of ‘Bullet Train’?

Are Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock cozying up together on the set of their new film, Bullet Train? According to a major tabloid, the two are making it obvious that they’re more than friends on and off set. Gossip Cop investigates the hype. Pitt and Bullock Bond During ‘Bullet Train’ Filming On the set of […]

 by Michelle Tierney
News

Pregnant Christina Milian Sizzles In Sheer Lingerie, See The Pic

Brianna Morton
2:47 pm, March 19, 2021
Christina Milian will soon be welcoming her third child into the world, but the singer/actress’ pregnancy dampen her sex appeal. In fact, the soon-to-be mom-of-three recently uploaded a few photos of herself to Instagram proving that the changes her body has undergone have only made her sexier. It didn’t hurt that Milian was wearing a new line from Rihanna’s highly popular Savage x Fenty lingerie line

Christina Milian Looks Amazing In Savage Lingerie

Milian wore a black, semi-sheer bodysuit. The bust of the outfit is covered in colorful embroidered flowers, bringing a bit of innocence and whimsy to the sexy bodysuit. The lacy fabric clings to every inch of Milian’s baby bump, with little, black polka dots scattered over the suit’s main body. 

In the caption, Milian cheekily wrote, “When he’s a good boy- a really, really good boy.” This isn’t the first time Milian, who is a Savage x Fenty ambassador, has modelled this particular line of lingerie. Last week, the expectant mother rocked a floral bralette with matching leggings and over the elbow gloves. 

A few weeks before that, Milian wore her raciest look yet: a semi-sheer set of bra and panties, complete with thigh-high stockings and a garter belt. 

Christina Milian looks absolutely stunning in each shot and it would seem that she loves the way she looks while pregnant. We have to agree with her that she’s never been more glowing, which only adds to her already high-level of attractiveness. 

