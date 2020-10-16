Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Reveals Her Baby's Gender In Sweet Instagram Post

It’s a girl for Ashley Tisdale! The High School Musical star and her composer husband Christopher French just shared the sex of their baby on Instagram, along with a series of pictures from their low-key gender reveal party.
“This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench."
The Disney alum teased her big announcement on Instagram earlier this month, asking fans if they wanted in on their little secret.
"I’ve been wondering if we should share the gender with all of you," she wrote. "As you know I like to keep as much as I can close to my heart but I’m so excited maybe I should .... yes or no? Comment below!"
The answer was a resounding YES, and today Tisdale's followers got their wish!
The parents-to-be, who announced they were expecting back in September, have been married for six years. This is the first child for both.