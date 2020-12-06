Pregnancy Gossip About Kate Middleton, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lawrence, and Gwen Stefani

This week, the tabloids definitely had babies on the brain this weekend. Here’s a rundown of the various pregnancy rumors that have surfaced.
The rarely reliable National Enquirer is reporting this week that the recently engaged Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just might have a baby on way. The tabloid insider tells the outlet that “Gwen isn’t confirming anything just yet, but she’s not able to hide it either.” Pregnancy rumors have surrounded the two Voice judges for years, could the Enquirer be on to something here? We take a look.
Speaking of baby bumps, a few months ago In Touch claimed Jennifer Lawrence was making the most of the quarantine and the Hunger Games star was ready to start a family with her new husband, Cooke Maroney. Gossip Cop sometimes needs to hold on reporting on pregnancy rumors, especially in this weird year. Lawrence's supposed summer pregnancy was such the case, however, the actress recently began shooting a new movie. So what about the pregnancy? Learn more here.
Every single tabloid has predicted royal twins at one time or another. The latest one to splash the claim across its cover is In Touch which is reporting the Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is expecting twins. Kate Middleton and Prince William already have three royal kids in the line of succession, could two more be joining that line soon? Gossip Cop investigates here.
Finally today, New Idea is making a couple of dramatic claims. First, it's reporting that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who started dating earlier this year, are now engaged. A wedding may not be the only thing on the couple's 2021 calendar either. The tabloid also writes that the Knives Out star is pregnant with her first child. Could wedding bells and the pitter-patter of little feet be in the couple's future? Let's find out.