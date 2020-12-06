Pregnancy Gossip About Kate Middleton, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lawrence, and Gwen Stefani

Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Ready For A Family?

Finally today, New Idea is making a couple of dramatic claims. First, it's reporting that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who started dating earlier this year, are now engaged. A wedding may not be the only thing on the couple's 2021 calendar either. The tabloid also writes that the Knives Out star is pregnant with her first child. Could wedding bells and the pitter-patter of little feet be in the couple's future? Let's find out.