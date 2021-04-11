Post Malone’s Girlfriend: What We Know About His Love Life In 2021

With three American Music Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards, and an MTV Video Music Award under his belt, Post Malone has become one of the most successful performers on the music scene. He’s also a very eligible 25-year-old bachelor, though his love life has been the subject of speculation for years. Is Post Malone gay? Who’s Post Malone’s girlfriend? Fans are frequently asking these questions, and the Gossip Cop team is here to uncover the answers.

Rumors About Post Malone’s Sexuality Have Been Around For Years

(Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com)

Despite being such a big star, Post Malone has kept a pretty low profile when it comes to his romantic relationships. He’s rarely spotted out on the town with women or snapped in suggestive photos. This had led many media outlets to speculate about his sexuality over the years. But there’s really no evidence to indicate that the “White Iverson” singer is gay. While Post Malone has neither confirmed nor denied the rumor, his dating history suggests that he only has eyes for the ladies.

Post Malone Dated Ashlen Diaz For Three Years

We do know that Post Malone was in a long-term relationship with show promoter Ashlen Diaz from 2015 until 2018. During a 2016 appearance on The Breakfast Club, the couple explained that they met at work. Diaz booked the “Congratulations” singer for a show in Dallas during the winter of 2015. According to him, it was love at first sight. “It was snowing, and I just came, and I met her, and I fell in love with this woman,” he told the morning radio crew.

The couple dated through the rapper’s early career milestones, including the 2016 release of his debut studio album, Stoney. That album featured the hit single with Justin Bieber called “Déjà Vu,” which Post Malone later said was all about Ashlen. “This song is really just me during the beginning stages of starting to hang out with my girlfriend,” the rapper wrote in a 2017 post on Genuis. “It’s like very early stages, but now I’ve been with her for two years, and it’s cool. She’s annoying, but I love her.”

Unfortunately, the couple ended up calling it quits in the fall of 2018. No official reason was given for the breakup, but many people speculated that Post Malone’s busy schedule might have been to blame. “It’s tough having a balance between dedicating my life to music and dedicating time for Ashlen,” he admitted on The Breakfast Club in 2016. “It’s tough because you want to get into the studio, you want to do as good music as you can, sometimes you’re real busy.”

After splitting with Diaz, Post Malone reportedly dated model Kano Shimpo for three months, from August until November of 2019. The pair were spotted getting cozy in several tabloid shots. However, not much is known about how they met, their relationship, or why it was so short-lived.

Post Malone Is Currently Dating Korean Singer MLMA

(@melovemealot/Instagram, Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Since 2020, Post Malone has been dating Korean singer and visual artist MLMA, which stands for Me Love Me A lot. While neither artist has officially confirmed their relationship, MLMA seemed to let the cat out of the bag when she posted some now-deleted photos of her and the “Rockstar” singer on her Instagram feed in August of 2020.

Born in Seoul, MLMA is also a successful streetwear designer, musician, and online influencer. She has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 1.8 million followers on TikTok. Like Post Malone, she’s an extremely artistic individual who loves using her creativity to express herself. “Growing up, I was super lonely and [art] became a way of entertaining myself,” she told Vogue in 2018. “Since then, I’ve always been into creating something, whether it’s with computers, paint, pencils, or clay.”

She also loves using her body to create provocative artistic content.

“I thought it was a great way to make as many people as uncomfortable as possible,” she said. “I feel nowadays, no one pays much attention to real art, they skim by it in their feeds. But when you scroll by one of my videos, it’s difficult to look away.”

We definitely understand why Post Malone is into her — they both clearly have a similar, irreverent style and adore body art. They also seem to share a love of face tattoos, though Post Malone has admitted his original reason for wearing them may have stemmed from insecurity. “I’m a ugly [expletive],” the “Rockstar” singer said in a 2020 interview with GQ. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity to where I don’t like how I look so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

While we have every reason to believe Post Malone and MLMA are still together, the couple continues to keep their relationship on the down-low. And for now, the “Sunflower” singer says he really doesn’t have time for much outside of making music.

“Honestly, the whole thing is such a blur because these last couple of years have felt like two weeks,” he told Billboard. “It’s wild, but I’m not trying to make anything massive. I’m not trying to make hit records. I’m just trying to make something that I love.”

And when asked where he sees himself in 30 years, the often pessimistic performer does not say he’ll be married with children. “Hopefully alive and not dying in the nuclear winter,” he remarked in an interview with Paper Magazine. “I would love to be out in either Montana or somewhere with a lot of trees and some snow and a nice big baller ass cabin, shooting guns and riding motorcycles or four wheelers and [expletive]. It’s gonna be very chill. I’m gonna eat my own food that I killed.”