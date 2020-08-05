Portia De Rossi Walks Out On Ellen DeGeneres?

Did Portia de Rossi walk out on her wife, Ellen DeGeneres? A tabloid claimed the former actress abandoned her wife amid the current drama surrounding The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
For anyone who isn’t familiar with what’s going with Ellen DeGeneres, it’s been reported that the host’s show is currently under investigation. DeGeneres’ long-running talk show is being accused of creating a toxic work environment, while the comedian is under fire for alleged mistreatment and being racist towards her staff members. Though the future of the hit show seems to be at least somewhat up in the air, senior producer Andy Lassner tweeted last week the it wasn't going off the air.
About three months ago, In Touch alleged Portia de Rossi left her wife after “clashing” with her behind closed doors. A supposed source told the outlet, “Portia has been begging her to leave the show and focus on their relationship more, but Ellen is all about work.” The so-called insider added, “Portia can’t believe all the bad press Ellen is getting. Her image as one of the nicest people on the planet has been shattered.” The publication contained de Rossi and DeGeneres got into a “huge fight” over everything and in early April, the model left after getting “frustrated” and needing “some alone time.”
Despite what’s going on currently with DeGeneres, the tabloid’s report about her wife leaving her is untrue. The Ally McBeal star has been in quarantine with DeGeneres since before these allegations came out and hasn't walked out, as the story claims. De Rossi has stayed mostly out the fray so far, limiting her social media posts and not commented public but that all changed this week. De Rossi showed her support for her wife on Instagram with a post saying “I Stand With Ellen", along with the caption: “To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks,” under the photo.
Additionally, In Touch has made the same allegation about Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres’ relationship in the past. Four months ago, the tabloid purported DeGeneres and de Rossi were “living apart.” The outlet contended the pair were having problems and de Rossi was residing at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the couple who confirmed it wasn’t true.
Last year, the magazine was busted by us for claiming DeGeneres and de Rossi were having marital problems over DeGeneres’ talk show. A supposed source spilled to the publication the pair were “on the verge” of breaking up because de Rossi wanted her wife to quit her daytime show. Even though DeGeneres admitted her wife wanted her to retire, the two weren’t fighting because of it. Gossip Cop checked with a mutual pal of ours who assured us the narrative was false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.