Portia De Rossi Walks Out On Ellen DeGeneres?

Portia Defends Her Wife

Despite what’s going on currently with DeGeneres, the tabloid’s report about her wife leaving her is untrue. The Ally McBeal star has been in quarantine with DeGeneres since before these allegations came out and hasn't walked out, as the story claims. De Rossi has stayed mostly out the fray so far, limiting her social media posts and not commented public but that all changed this week. De Rossi showed her support for her wife on Instagram with a post saying “I Stand With Ellen", along with the caption: “To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks,” under the photo.