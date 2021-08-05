Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Charlie Watts on stage with Ron Wood and Keith Richards in 2019. News Ailing Charlie Watts OUT For Rolling Stones North American Tour, Who Is Replacing The Legendary Drummer?

Charlie Watts is one of the three original members of The Rolling Stones that has survived almost 60 years of legendary rock and roll decadence. Along with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Watts has drummed for all 2000+ gigs band has ever played. But that streak will be coming to end when the Stones hit […]

 by Hugh Scott
Portia de Rossi in a black suit with Ellen Degeneres in a blue suit Celebrities Portia De Rossi Walked Out On Ellen DeGeneres After ‘Huge Fight’?

Have Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres called it quits after 12 years of marriage? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor. Portia De Rossi Tired Of ‘Clashing’ With Ellen DeGeneres? In Touch reported that Portia de Rossi had walked out on her wife […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Mike Richards holds up an Emmy while wearing a black suit on the red carpet News Furious ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Revolt Against Mike Richards, How They Really Feel About New Front Runner

A new permanent host for Jeopardy! may be in the works with executive producer and former Beauty and the Geek host Mike Richards in negotiations to take over the iconic podium after the death of long-time host Alex Trebek. Fans of the trivia game show, never the type to hold their tongues when it comes […]

 by Brianna Morton
Bill Cosby in a white t-shirt outdoors Celebrities Bill Cosby’s Wife Ditches Her Wedding Ring, Headed For $400M Divorce?

Are Bill and Camille Cosby headed for divorce now that the former comedian is out of prison? One tabloid insists the couple’s 57-year marriage is coming to an end. Gossip Cop investigates. Camille Cosby ‘Chucks’ Her Wedding Ring? This week’s edition of the Globe reports Camille Cosby has ditched her wedding ring following husband Bill […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Portia De Rossi Walked Out On Ellen DeGeneres After ‘Huge Fight’?

A
Ariel Gordon
10:00 am, August 5, 2021
Portia de Rossi in a black suit with Ellen Degeneres in a blue suit
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Have Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres called it quits after 12 years of marriage? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Portia De Rossi Tired Of ‘Clashing’ With Ellen DeGeneres?

In Touch reported that Portia de Rossi had walked out on her wife of 12 years, Ellen DeGeneres. After accusations of a toxic workplace were leveled against DeGeneres early last year, the talk show host was steeped in scandal. According to the report, de Rossi couldn’t handle the stress any longer. “Portia has been begging her to leave the show and focus on their relationship more, but Ellen is all about work,” an insider dished to the tabloid.

The source went on, insisting, “Portia can’t believe all the bad press Ellen is getting. Her image as one of the nicest people on the planet has been shattered.” The outlet maintained that de Rossi and DeGeneres got into a “huge fight” that ended with de Rossi getting “frustrated” and walking out on DeGeneres. According to the source, de Rossi needed “some alone time.”

Portia De Rossi Walks Out On Ellen DeGeneres?

So, is it true DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage couldn’t survive the stress of the comedian’s scandals? Of course not. We didn’t buy this story when it was published, and time has only proven how ridiculous it is. The tabloid took advantage of de Rossi’s silence on the matter to insinuate drama into their relationship. But de Rossi didn’t stay silent for long. Shortly after this report was published, Portia de Rossi took to Instagram to express her support for her wife.

In the year since this article was published, de Rossi has maintained her unwavering support of DeGeneres. While the tabloids have always had it out for the couple, de Rossi and DeGeneres still have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood, and they’ve made no secret of that.

The Tabloid On De Rossi And DeGeneres’s Marriage

In Touch has one of the worst reputations of any tabloid when it comes to Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres’s marriage. Back in 2018, the tabloid alleged the couple was moving to Australia. Of course, that report was totally false. Then the outlet claimed DeGeneres was in a “cash crunch” because she and de Rossi couldn’t stop buying houses. Then the magazine reported they were “fighting nonstop” and headed for a $500 million divorce. None of the tabloid’s other claims about the couple have ever amounted to anything, which makes this report seem even less likely.

More News From Gossip Cop

Could This Former ‘View’ Co-Host Return For Season 25? Here’s What Her Spokesperson Says

‘Twiggy’ Portia De Rossi’s ‘Emaciated’ Appearance Has Friends ‘Fearing’ For Her Health?

Will, Jada Pinkett Smith Still In The Midst Of $270 Million Divorce?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.