Portia De Rossi Threatened To Leave Ellen DeGerenes Over Her Kiss With Jennifer Aniston?

The Truth Behind Jennifer Aniston And Ellen DeGeneres' Public Smooch

For those who don’t recall, Ellen DeGeneres had Howard Stern on her show and the two spoke about the backlash the host received for sitting with George W. Bush at an NFL game. Though DeGeneres clarified that she is friends with the former President, Stern joked the situation would be forgotten if another picture floated around the internet, like a photo of Stern and DeGeneres kissing. The two kissed. Then, when Jennifer Aniston appeared on the show, those two, who have been friends for years as well, talked about Stern’s appearance, and shared a brief kiss, before laughing.