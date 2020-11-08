Portia De Rossi Threatened To Leave Ellen DeGerenes Over Her Kiss With Jennifer Aniston?

Did a public kiss break up Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s marriage? Last year, a tabloid claimed de Rossi left her talk show host wife after she smooched Jennifer Aniston on television. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor when it came out. Here’s a look back at the story and where the spouses stand today.
Around this time last year, the National Enquirer reported DeGeneres became “smitten” with Aniston after the two shared a kiss on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. A supposed pal asserted DeGeneres “couldn’t stop gushing about Jen, and it's turned into a crush.” The insider revealed this was,
a big issue for Portia, and you have to wonder how much more controversy the marriage can take. It wouldn't surprise anyone if Portia leaves Ellen for good.
For those who don’t recall, Ellen DeGeneres had Howard Stern on her show and the two spoke about the backlash the host received for sitting with George W. Bush at an NFL game. Though DeGeneres clarified that she is friends with the former President, Stern joked the situation would be forgotten if another picture floated around the internet, like a photo of Stern and DeGeneres kissing. The two kissed. Then, when Jennifer Aniston appeared on the show, those two, who have been friends for years as well, talked about Stern’s appearance, and shared a brief kiss, before laughing.
Simply put, the entire situation was just a fun encounter between friends and nothing more. The unreliable paper took the innocent kiss and turned into a dramatic scene that was completely blown out of proportion. Portia de Rossi did not leave her wife over a non-romantic kiss. It's ridiculous to believe de Rossi and DeGeneres' marriage would be affected by something that was clearly for entertainment purposes. At the time, Gossip Cop was assured by a source close to the situation that the story was fabricated. 365 days later, DeGeneres and de Rossi are still happily married.
Gossip Cop has corrected several rumors that plague DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage. For example, the Enquirer was busted by us for recently claiming the scandals surrounding DeGeneres would cause de Rossi to relapse. Gossip Cop clarified the story by noting de Rossi has been very supportive of her wife despite the rumors the host was mistreating her staff.
The tabloid also asserted a neck injury was threatening DeGeneres’ career. Gossip Cop busted the phony report, especially since the host returned to her show this past summer. The paper and other unreliable outlets have been proven to be inaccurate and untrustworthy when it comes to reporting on DeGeneres and de Rossi.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.