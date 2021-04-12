Portia De Rossi Relapsing Over Ellen DeGeneres Scandals?

Are Portia de Rossi‘s friends concerned Ellen DeGeneres‘ scandals could cause her to relapse? That’s what one tabloid was claiming not too long ago. Gossip Cop checks back in on the couple.

De Rossi Relapsing Over Wife’s Scandals?

The National Enquirer reported about six months ago that DeGeneres’ scandals could mean trouble for de Rossi. According to the report, DeGeneres’ recent toxic workplace scandal left her wife vulnerable to relapsing. The report insisted that friends of de Rossi’s had grown concerned about her sobriety.

DeGeneres came under fire on social media last year over accusations that the talk show host had been very rude in the past. People also came out with their own stories of how DeGeneres was allowing her show to succumb to toxic behaviors from those on her team. The accusations ranged from sexual harassment claims to toleration for racism behind the scenes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The scrutiny from the media has no doubt had an effect on DeGeneres, but what about her wife? The report claimed that de Rossi had not been coping well with her wife being portrayed in such a harsh light. Furthermore, press coverage of the comedian’s scandals had no doubt bled over into speculation about their marriage. The circumstances would undoubtedly be hard on anyone, but the article alleged that de Rossi was particularly at risk, given her history of alcohol and drug abuse.

The Tabloids Should Stop Speculating On Addiction

So, is de Rossi relapsing from the stress of DeGeneres’ scandals? Absolutely not, and it’s nothing less shameful for the tabloid to suggest it.

Despite the report’s “insider claims,” there was nothing to suggest de Rossi was at risk of relapsing. Six months later, no further evidence has come to light to support the claims. On the contrary, de Rossi has been unwavering in her support of DeGeneres. While it’s true the public has no idea what goes on behind closed doors, we have no reason to assume de Rossi is or ever was in crisis.

Furthermore, it’s absolutely insulting and irresponsible for the tabloid to use de Rossi’s struggle with addiction to sell magazines. The extremely personal and sensitive topic is not for the public to speculate on, especially when there’s seemingly no cause for it.

The only news of de Rossi’s health came recently when the actress was rushed to the hospital with appendicitis. Nowhere in any reliable coverage of her condition was addiction mentioned. From what we can tell, de Rossi truly has been sober since 2014.

The Tabloids On De Rossi And DeGeneres

This is far from the first time the tabloids have been wrong about the couple. Not long ago, a tabloid falsely reported that de Rossi was suffering from DeGeneres’ angry fits in quarantine. Not to mention, there have been endless false reports that the couple was splitting over baby drama. Clearly, the tabloids should stop prying into their marriage when they keep getting it so wrong.

