Portia De Rossi Needs 'Alone Time' Away From Ellen DeGeneres?

Portia De Rossi Walked Out?

Not too long after the allegations came to light, In Touch said that Portia de Rossi left her longtime wife after the two clashed behind closed doors. “Portia has been begging her to leave the show and focus on their relationship more, but Ellen is all about work,” an insider revealed. “Portia can’t believe all the bad press Ellen is getting. Her image as one of the nicest people on the planet has been shattered,” the insider added. The magazine further added that the spouses got into “huge fights” over everything, and in early April, the model left after getting “frustrated” and needing “some alone time."