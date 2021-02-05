Portia De Rossi Needs 'Alone Time' Away From Ellen DeGeneres?

About nine months ago, a tabloid claimed that Portia de Rossi secretly walked out on Ellen DeGeneres amid the allegations against the talk show host. The two had reportedly had a blowout fight over the scandal. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story.
Ellen DeGeneres was previously known for her kind-hearted nature and impeccable work ethic. In 2020, however, the host suffered a tremendous amount of backlash after several employees from The Ellen DeGeneres Show alleged that the work environment was toxic and that DeGeneres mistreated her workers. Though many celebrities supported the actress, her show was investigated and three top producers were let go.
Not too long after the allegations came to light, In Touch said that Portia de Rossi left her longtime wife after the two clashed behind closed doors. “Portia has been begging her to leave the show and focus on their relationship more, but Ellen is all about work,” an insider revealed. “Portia can’t believe all the bad press Ellen is getting. Her image as one of the nicest people on the planet has been shattered,” the insider added. The magazine further added that the spouses got into “huge fights” over everything, and in early April, the model left after getting “frustrated” and needing “some alone time."
Gossip Cop, however, clarified that none of this was true. For starters, Portia de Rossi never left her wife. It was reported by the more reputable Page Six that the former actress was vocally supportive of Ellen DeGeneres once the daytime talk show host came under fire. DeGeneres’ longtime spouse also shared a post on social media asking fans to stop attacking the host. Recently, the couple was spotted out while holding hands. While the accusations against the Finding Nemo actress may still be a hot topic, DeGeneres and de Rossi are doing just fine.
Unfortunately, the tabloids don’t agree, which has led to numerous inaccurate reports about the couple’s marriage. In 2019, In Touch alleged that Portia de Rossi and DeGeneres’ marriage was in crisis over the host’s talk show. Six months ago, the magazine contended that the couple was getting a $500 million divorce. Before that, the tabloid claimed that de Rossi and DeGeneres were living apart. Obviously, the publication doesn’t have any insight into the couple’s marriage. Gossip Cop busted these bogus reports and many others that continue to imply Ellen DeGeneres and de Rossi are having issues.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
