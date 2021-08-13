Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Portia de Rossi in a blue romper with Ellen DeGeneres in a white suit Celebrities Portia De Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres’ Relationship In Crisis, At Risk Of Divorcing?

What’s going on with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi‘s relationship in the wake of the allegations against The Ellen DeGeneres Show? Several months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the two in crisis. Let’s look back on that story to see how it shook out. Ellen DeGeneres’ Toxic Work Means Toxic Marriage? According […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Image of pesto sauce. Lifestyle Make The Best Pesto Sauce Of Your Life With This Genius Method

Samin Nosrat, the author of "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" and star of its Netflix companion series, shares how to take your pesto up a notch.

 by Brittany Baxter
side by side photos of Meghan Markle in blue and Katy Perry in sheer and black Celebrities Meghan Markle, Katy Perry ‘Neighbors At War’ After Orlando Bloom Mocked Prince Harry?

Are Meghan Markle and Katy Perry fighting over Orlando Bloom‘s portrayal of Prince Harry in the HBO Max series The Prince? One tabloid insists the neighbors are “at war” with each other. Gossip Cop investigates. Meghan Markle And Katy Perry ‘At War’ With Each Other? This week’s edition of Woman’s Day reports that Meghan Markle […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Kelly Clarkson smiling in a black dress Celebrities Furious Kelly Clarkson Stress-Eating, Gaining Weight Amid Disastrous Divorce?

Is Kelly Clarkson recent divorce causing her crippling stress? One tabloid claims she’s packing on the pounds in an effort to cope. Gossip Cop investigates. Kelly Clarkson Stress Eating Amid Divorce Battle? The latest edition of Life & Style reports that Kelly Clarkson is struggling to cope with the stress of her recent divorce. The […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Portia De Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres’ Relationship In Crisis, At Risk Of Divorcing?

M
Matthew Radulski
8:00 am, August 13, 2021
Portia de Rossi in a blue romper with Ellen DeGeneres in a white suit
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

What’s going on with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi‘s relationship in the wake of the allegations against The Ellen DeGeneres Show? Several months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the two in crisis. Let’s look back on that story to see how it shook out.

Ellen DeGeneres’ Toxic Work Means Toxic Marriage?

According to New Idea, DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage was struggling to weather her workplace scandal. Friends of the two reportedly feared de Rossi would “end up bearing the brunt of Ellen’s downfall” and were begging the Arrested Development star to “get out before it’s too late.” An insider said, “Portia has her mental health issues to deal with,” and she didn’t need to be saddled with her wife’s issues as well.

We were immediately dubious to this story because de Rossi was very supportive of her wife throughout the entire scandal. That very week, she told Page Six that DeGeneres was doing “great.” With Instagram-official support, we just didn’t buy that the scandal was destroying the marriage.

Did They Break Up?

Nope! This story came and went, as have dozens of other DeGeneres divorce stories, without any court filings or breakups. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are still together. De Rossi even made a rare appearance on Ellen to celebrate her wife’s 3,000th episode. She’s backed up DeGeneres from the beginning of the scandal and continues to support her to this day.

There are too many stories about de Rossi and Degeneres breaking up to even count. They’re still together through the toxicity allegations and will still be together when DeGeneres ends her show next year. Recently, they went to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations together. Couples that vax together stay together.

Other DeGeneres Rumors

New Idea cannot leave DeGeneres and de Rossi alone. A few months ago, it claimed the two were moving to Australia to save the marriage. Even when The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends, both of their careers will still be tethered to Hollywood, so that story’s impossible. Last year, it also doubled down on the idea that DeGeneres was bullying her wife. These stories always rely on shady sources and never on hard evidence.

This was a very unoriginal story claiming DeGeneres would bully her wife just like her employees. It lacked any proof and predicted events that did not happen. DeGeneres and de Rossi have survived the toxic workplace scandal and have their eyes set on the future. Whether that future includes gorillas remains to be seen, but we expect to read more nonsense about the stars from New Idea either way.

More News From Gossip Cop

Ellen DeGeneres Planning Comeback Already?

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Vacation In Italy Together Amid Divorce Rumors

‘Quitter’ Ellen DeGeneres ‘Desperate’ To Escape ‘Hollywood Hell’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.