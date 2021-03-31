‘Pooch Perfect’ Condemned By PETA, Facing Viewer Complaints

ABC’s newest show Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson, has been condemned by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The animal rights group’s decree followed viewer complaints about the doggy beauty pageant. Some viewers even voiced concern about the dogs’ wellbeing.

PETA, an organization well-known for its outspoken stance on animal rights, has condemned the reality dog grooming competition show Pooch Perfect, which aired its first episode last night. The show, which pits dog groomers against each other in a beauty contest, and is hosted by Pitch Perfect star and fourth-generation dog show-er Rebel Wilson, had already faced a wave of criticism from viewers on Twitter.

The longer I watch this show, the worse I feel for these poor dogs #PoochPerfect — 👍 (@TheOneWhiteRose) March 31, 2021

I liked the first segment, but subjecting a pooch to 4 hours of coloring , cutting, etc. seems a bit much #PoochPerfect — Rhonda Teague (@rstcats) March 31, 2021

The animal rights organization eventually reached out to The Wrap to release its own statement about the show. One of the group’s biggest sticking points about the show stemmed from its use of dye to achieve bold, colorful designs. PETA’s senior manager of animals in film and television, Lauren Thomasson, insisted that the show could “encourage people to restrain their dog and reach for the dye.” This could be dangerous, the statement continued, because “doing so runs the risk of causing an allergic reaction that could be fatal, in addition to stressing the animal.”

“Dogs are smart, loyal individuals,” Thomasson added, “they’re not here for human amusement.” Producers and judges for Pooch Perfect had already been quizzed by the media on the dogs’ experience while on the show. Executive producer Elan Gale said the show only included dogs who had experienced this level of handling before, and thus were more comfortable with the process.

He also stated that there would be disclaimers to warn viewers not to try these techniques at home. Nevertheless, there are bound to be those who have a problem with this show, regardless of the safety precautions in place to protect the dogs’ wellbeing. Hopefully, the show can go on without harming the dogs.

