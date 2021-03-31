Gossip Cop

Claudia Conway wears a hospital gown and face mask in the hospital News Claudia Conway Hospitalized, Blames Appendix

Claudia Conway, who was recently eliminated from American Idol, has been hospitalized. The teen daughter of Kellyanne Conway, who was a one-time advisor to former President Donald Trump, is apparently suffering problems with her appendix. Claudia Conway Post TikTok Update She posted a video of herself to TikTok, the teen’s favorite form of social media, […]

 by Brianna Morton
A fluffy white dog is died and trimmed by a pair of dog groomers News ‘Pooch Perfect’ Condemned By PETA, Facing Viewer Complaints

ABC’s newest show Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson, has been condemned by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The animal rights group’s decree followed viewer complaints about the doggy beauty pageant. Some viewers even voiced concern about the dogs’ wellbeing.  PETA, an organization well-known for its outspoken stance on animal rights, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?

Many reality TV show fans consider the Kardashians their guilty pleasure. Tabloids know this and love fueling phony rumors, especially when they concern Kim Kardashian’s love life. Here are a few that Gossip Cop has already cleared up in 2021. Dating Before Divorce Before the second oldest Kardashian sister and Kanye West officially announced their […]

 by Michelle Tierney
Kate Hudson wears a strapless gown and smiles in front of a gray background News Kate Hudson’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Bathtime Photo

Kate Hudson and her almost 3-year-old daughter, Rani Fujikawa, enjoyed a twinning moment while enjoying a little mother-daughter bathtime. Hudson and her youngest child were clearly having a ball in their bubble bath and with their identical blonde buns, it was obvious who the little girl took after the most. With their bright smiles, they […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

‘Pooch Perfect’ Condemned By PETA, Facing Viewer Complaints

B
Brianna Morton
3:46 pm, March 31, 2021
A fluffy white dog is died and trimmed by a pair of dog groomers
(ABC)

ABC’s newest show Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson, has been condemned by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The animal rights group’s decree followed viewer complaints about the doggy beauty pageant. Some viewers even voiced concern about the dogs’ wellbeing. 

PETA, an organization well-known for its outspoken stance on animal rights, has condemned the reality dog grooming competition show Pooch Perfect, which aired its first episode last night. The show, which pits dog groomers against each other in a beauty contest, and is hosted by Pitch Perfect star and fourth-generation dog show-er Rebel Wilson, had already faced a wave of criticism from viewers on Twitter. 

The animal rights organization eventually reached out to The Wrap to release its own statement about the show. One of the group’s biggest sticking points about the show stemmed from its use of dye to achieve bold, colorful designs. PETA’s senior manager of animals in film and television, Lauren Thomasson, insisted that the show could “encourage people to restrain their dog and reach for the dye.” This could be dangerous, the statement continued, because “doing so runs the risk of causing an allergic reaction that could be fatal, in addition to stressing the animal.”

“Dogs are smart, loyal individuals,” Thomasson added, “they’re not here for human amusement.” Producers and judges for Pooch Perfect had already been quizzed by the media on the dogs’ experience while on the show. Executive producer Elan Gale said the show only included dogs who had experienced this level of handling before, and thus were more comfortable with the process. 

He also stated that there would be disclaimers to warn viewers not to try these techniques at home. Nevertheless, there are bound to be those who have a problem with this show, regardless of the safety precautions in place to protect the dogs’ wellbeing. Hopefully, the show can go on without harming the dogs.

