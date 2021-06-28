‘Pompous’ Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Never Ending’ House Renovations Have Neighbors Furious?

Is Gwyneth Paltrow driving her neighbors crazy with her endless home renovations? That’s the story in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Gwyneth Paltrow Is A ‘Reno-Zilla’?

This week the National Enquirer reports that “pompous” Gwyneth Paltrow’s never-ending renovations to her Montecito property are getting on her neighbor’s nerves. The Goop founder recently purchased two adjoining properties in a high-end Montecito neighborhood and reportedly has plans to merge them. But the plans may not be sitting well with her new neighbors — Ariana Grande, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Meg Ryan, and Katy Perry, just to name a few.

An inside source spills to the tabloid, “She wants the biggest and the best, the fanciest and most environmentally friendly meg-mansion ever built, and it’s made her persona non grata among the older and more conservative residents — and even some of the newer ones.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Renovation Plans ‘Kick Into High Gear’?

Her neighbors also reportedly complain the mansion’s height will obstruct their views, but representatives for Paltrow insist the home’s height has been lowered eight feet from what was originally planned. The source explains, “She’s determined to lord over everyone else and create a more beautiful home than Harry and Meghan’s, one that embodies the spirit of the earth and her own greatness.”

But the neighbors aren’t the only ones fed-up. Apparently, the workers are getting tired of the actress’s hands-on approach. The insider adds, “She is nitpicky about everything from the studs to insulation, the size of the windows and how much light she wants coming into the interior — plus she wants ocean views from every room and when she’s floating in the pool. She’s driving the workers crazy with her over-the-top ideas and constant changes.”

The source wraps by musing, “Gwyneth is going to have an opulent space for entertaining from the dining room to the garden. But she may be standing there alone unless she checks that diva attitude of hers,” adding, “People are getting fed up.”

‘Diva’ Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Demands Biggest & Best Mega-Mansion’?

So, is it true Paltrow is taking over the neighborhood with her extensive home renovations? That doesn’t seem to be the case. While we can’t speak to the feelings of her neighbors or the construction workers making her renovation happen, we can say we don’t trust this tabloid to know either.

No public fuss has been made about Paltrow’s renovations, and we trust if any of the A-list celebrities were upset with Paltrow it’d be big news. Even Paltrow’s stroll to check on her property was highly publicized. With that in mind, it’s suspicious how the tabloid relies solely on the word of unnamed insiders to back up its story.

Furthermore, the National Enquirer seems to have an unhealthy obsession with Paltrow. Last year the outlet concocted a story about Paltrow struggling financially after Goop sales plummeted. The magazine also alleged Paltrow preferred her “Goop-brand sex toys” to her husband. More recently, the tabloid claimed Paltrow was headed for “rock bottom” while binge drinking in quarantine. Since the magazine has published horribly misleading stories on the star in the past, we feel safe dismissing this one.

