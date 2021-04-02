Gossip Cop

Tiger Woods wears a black golf shirt and white hat in front of a clock News Police Determine Cause Behind Tiger Woods’ Car Crash, But There’s A Catch

The cause behind Tiger Woods’ frightening February car crash that left the golfer hospitalized with serious injuries to his legs has been determined by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department. There is a twist, however. The police are unable to share the cause behind the accident with the public, leading to speculation about why that […]

 by Brianna Morton
side by side photos of Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Tom Brady News Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s Divorce Battle, Tom Brady’s Contract Troubles, And This Week’s Gossip

April Fools’ Day saw a bunch of funny (and some not so funny) jokes by both celebrities and publications alike, but this week has also had a lot of regular celebrity rumors as well. Divorces, firings, and scandals aren’t quite joke material. Here’s what you might have missed from Gossip Cop this week. Faith Hill, […]

 by Griffin Matis
heidi Klum smiling in a gold dress News Heidi Klum Joining ‘Sex And The City’ As The New Samantha?

Heidi Klum surprised fans when she post a photo on Instagram with her and the three stars of the upcoming Sex And The City revival, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. “How do you say Samantha in German?” the supermodel captioned the photo. What does this mean for the upcoming project? Let’s dig […]

 by Hugh Scott
Madonna wears a silver dress with her hair loose on the red carpet News Madonna Stuns In Sexy, Shirtless Photo

Madonna forgot to put on a shirt in the two sizzling selfies she shared to Instagram this morning. The 62-year-old music icon looked completely comfortable in her own skin, which was lucky since quite a lot of it was on display.  Madonna’s Never Looked Better The “Like A Virgin” singer didn’t appear to be wearing […]

 by Brianna Morton
The cause behind Tiger Woods’ frightening February car crash that left the golfer hospitalized with serious injuries to his legs has been determined by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department. There is a twist, however. The police are unable to share the cause behind the accident with the public, leading to speculation about why that may be. 

Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Cause Determined But Still A Mystery

In order for the public to learn just why Tiger Woods crashed his car in February, the golf pro will have to give his permission, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently revealed. “We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything,” Villanueva explained during a Facebook Live video on March 31. 

“It’s signed, sealed, and delivered,” he added. Neither the public nor the media will get a chance to take a peek at any of that information, though. Villanueva reported that the information can’t be released by his department “without the permission of the people involved in the collision.” Since Tiger Woods was the only person involved in the nearly-deadly crash, it’s obvious who the department is waiting on. 

The sheriff continued, saying that his department had already reached out to Woods on the matter of “privacy issues” that they wanted waived, but there’s been no word on how those talks have gone. As of right now, the golf legend is recovering at home from his injuries. He’s incredibly lucky that his crash didn’t result in the loss of his life or anyone else’s. As always, we wish him a speedy recovery. 

