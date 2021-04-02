Police Determine Cause Behind Tiger Woods’ Car Crash, But There’s A Catch

The cause behind Tiger Woods’ frightening February car crash that left the golfer hospitalized with serious injuries to his legs has been determined by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department. There is a twist, however. The police are unable to share the cause behind the accident with the public, leading to speculation about why that may be.

Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Cause Determined But Still A Mystery

In order for the public to learn just why Tiger Woods crashed his car in February, the golf pro will have to give his permission, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently revealed. “We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything,” Villanueva explained during a Facebook Live video on March 31.

“It’s signed, sealed, and delivered,” he added. Neither the public nor the media will get a chance to take a peek at any of that information, though. Villanueva reported that the information can’t be released by his department “without the permission of the people involved in the collision.” Since Tiger Woods was the only person involved in the nearly-deadly crash, it’s obvious who the department is waiting on.

The sheriff continued, saying that his department had already reached out to Woods on the matter of “privacy issues” that they wanted waived, but there’s been no word on how those talks have gone. As of right now, the golf legend is recovering at home from his injuries. He’s incredibly lucky that his crash didn’t result in the loss of his life or anyone else’s. As always, we wish him a speedy recovery.

