Police Called To JoJo Siwa's Home After Star Comes Out

She added that her family didn’t know why the police were there, and the family was asked to come outside with their hands up. As the police were explaining that someone had called in a tip about Siwa’s house, “all of a sudden paparazzi came around the corner,” Siwa recalled. She then, somewhat erroneously, went on to explain, “It's called swatting where the media will actually call the police so that way you have to come out outside your house.”