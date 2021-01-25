Police Called To JoJo Siwa's Home After Star Comes Out

JoJo Siwa, who got her start on Dance Moms, set the internet on fire over the weekend after she revealed to fans that she was part of the LGBTQ community. Shortly after coming out, however, the Masked Singer star was the subject of a cruel prank commonly referred to as “swatting” and was forced out of her home by police as a result. Siwa assured fans she was alright and also dished on who she thought was behind the swatting.
JoJo Siwa took to Instagram Live with her friend and videographer Nate Javier and explained that she’d had an unusual weekend after sharing details about her sexuality with the world. “Our house got swatted. We were at our house and, all of a sudden, there was a whole bunch of police telling us to come outside the house,” Siwa explained.
She added that her family didn’t know why the police were there, and the family was asked to come outside with their hands up. As the police were explaining that someone had called in a tip about Siwa’s house, “all of a sudden paparazzi came around the corner,” Siwa recalled. She then, somewhat erroneously, went on to explain, “It's called swatting where the media will actually call the police so that way you have to come out outside your house.”
Actually, “swatting” is when someone calls the police on an unsuspecting, innocent person, claiming that there is a danger significant enough to warrant a SWAT team. Usually, the perpetrators will claim there is a hostage situation or something equally dangerous, and these “pranks” have led to the deaths of innocent people.
Siwa is convinced the paparazzi were behind the “swatting” and clearly believes the incident was just a ploy to get the teenaged star out of her home so they could photograph her, though there’s not a wealth of evidence to back up this claim. Siwa sassily added, “You know, you could’ve just hung outside my house and I would’ve eventually came outside.”
Whoever was truly behind the swatting should definitely be brought to justice. Although everything worked out this time around, and Siwa and her family were perfectly safe throughout the ordeal, it was a situation that could have turned dangerous. Regardless of whether it was the paparazzi behind the "prank" or just a run-of-the-mill nutjob, it was a stupid, thoughtless thing to do.
