Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s Nephew Caleb Arrested Weeks After Serious Crash

It looks like the Pioneer Woman’s family troubles aren’t over just quite yet. Weeks after Ree Drummond’s husband and nephew were seriously injured in a crash on their family ranch, her nephew Caleb has been arrested by the Osage County Sheriff’s Department. Here’s what we know so far.

Pioneer Woman’s Nephew Arrested

According to E!, Ree Drummond’s 21-year-old nephew Caleb was charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container of beer, and possession of firearms while under the influence earlier today. No other details surrounding the arrest are currently known. Back in March, Ladd, Ree’s husband, and Caleb Drummond were hospitalized after crashing their personal firetrucks in a head-on collision while attempting to put out a brush fire on the property.

Ladd Drummond ended up driving himself to the hospital and discovering that he broke his neck, while Caleb was taken to the hospital via ambulance. Caleb suffered multiple broken ribs, a concussion, and injuries to his arms and legs. At the very least, Caleb’s DUI arrest means that he’s likely recovering from his injuries, but it seems like 2021 isn’t going to be the easiest year for the Pioneer Woman and her family. As E! notes, the Osage County Sheriff’s Department says that all of the charges against Caleb Drummond are pending and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

