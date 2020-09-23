'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Already Planning Daughter Alex's Wedding?

We really wouldn't be surprised if Ree chips in with some of the planning or if the family has that big feast, but we just don't think there's any reason to listen to the ill-informed source of a tabloid over the Drummonds. They've only been engaged for a little under two months, and with the constant changes and closures due to the ongoing pandemic, we can't help but think that the Enquirer jumped the gun with this attempt at getting fans of the Pioneer Woman and her family to read its publication.