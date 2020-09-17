Pink Supposedly Saved Keith Urban’s Marriage To Nicole Kidman

Tabloids And Marriages

Like we said, Urban and Kidman are in the tabloids all the time. Gossip Cop has corrected at least 15 stories in 2020 alone about the couple supposedly fighting. Last month, we busted New Idea for incorrectly claiming that Urban and Kidman were arguing because of Liam and Chris Hemsworth wanted to work with her. For starters, there is nothing in the works with the three Australian actors, this was just an opportunity for the tabloid to connect them all because Kidman is shooting a project in the Hemsworth’s hometown of Byron Bay.