Pink Splitting With Husband? Seen ‘Packing Her Bags’ Per Report

Has Pink split from her husband, Carey Hart? A tabloid claims the singer’s marriage is in crisis, but Gossip Cop isn’t sure that’s the case. Let’s take a closer look at the story.

Pink Packs Her Bags

According to New Idea, Pink and Carey Hart are believed to be loggerheads after she U-turned on their plans to have a third baby. The outlet displays pictures of the singer seen carrying bags—which the magazine claims had “tongues wagging.” Gossip Cop would like to point out that there could be a million reasons to explain this, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

The tabloid further reveals the “So What” artist has been in desperate need of some time to think about everything and “clear her head.” “She’s been doing some soul-searching in recent weeks. Her and Carey clashing over the subject of another baby is just the latest battle of wills between them,” says an insider. The publication concludes by noting Pink and Hart have separated twice throughout their relationship.

The Truth About Pink’s Marriage To Carey Hart

While Pink has been very vocal about some of the troubles she and Carey Hart endured in their marriage, the tabloid is reaching with this story. Pink wasn’t leaving her husband in the photo. Gossip Cop discovered that pictures the outlet used as evidence were actually snaps of Pink leaving the salon after she had dyed her hair blonde. As for the singer clashing with her husband, the pair recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

In 2019, the singer had revealed that she and her husband were in counseling throughout the entirety of their marriage. “It’s the only reason we’re still together. He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and she speaks both. We don’t speak the same language. We come from broken families, and we had no model for: How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling, and it works,” the singer disclosed.

The Tabloid Isn’t Even Imaginative

We should also mention that the magazine is hardly trustworthy. In 2018, New Idea ran a similar narrative by alleging Pink’s marriage was in crisis over her career. Gossip Cop clarified the report and explained that the singer wasn’t having marital problems them either. Not even three years later, the tabloid is asserting the same storyline but using a different angle. Obviously, the publication has no real insight into Pink’s personal life.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin’s Post-Prison Life, Divorcing Husband, Destroyed Financially?

‘Tubby’ Tom Selleck ‘Smashing The Scales’ At Almost 300 Pounds?

James Brolin Threatening To Leave Barbra Streisand Over Her Dogs?

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show