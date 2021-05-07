Pierce Brosnan’s Son Looks Just Like His Famous Papa

Pierce Brosnan’s son Paris looks so much like his father that it’s as if the Die Another Day star went through a time machine. The legendary James Bond actor posted photos of his son to Instagram to celebrate the 19-year-old model’s recent fashion campaign, and it’s obvious that Pierce couldn’t be prouder of youngest child.

Pierce Brosnan’s Look-Alike Son Causes Double-Take

Paris Brosnan resembles his dad Pierce so closely, it’s as if he’s a younger version of the Tomorrow Never Dies actor. After he inherited his dad’s thick, dark hair and handsome jawline, it’s no wonder the young model’s career has been quickly taking off. Pierce posted two photos of Paris to show off his youngest son’s talents.

“Paris my son you rock it,” the actor wrote in the caption. He followed that compliment up with a cute little red heart emoji. Pierce then imparted a bit of fatherly wisdom on the youth, writing, “Live every day with love and gratitude.” Adorably, Pierce signed off on the post as “pappa” as if there’d be any way that Paris wouldn’t realize the post was made by his dad.

Though he’s still young, Paris has already built quite the modeling career for himself. He’s walked in runway shows for Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain and has been featured in Teen Vogue, Vanity Teen, and GQ Korea. He also modeled Rande Gerber’s athleisure collaboration with the Malibu-based sustainable brand Bleusalt. Obviously this young man has quite the bright future ahead of him. It’ll be exciting to watch his career continue to unfold right before our very eyes.

