Pierce Brosnan's $100 Million Malibu Beach House Is For Sale – Check Out The Pics!

Actor Pierce Brosnan recently listed his stunning Malibu beach house for $100 million, and according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, it's everything you would expect from a man who played James Bond.
Set on just over one acre, the 5-bedroom, 14-bath compound—which goes by the name Orchid House—is inspired by Southeast Asian aesthetics. Brosnan was feeling the exotic vibes when he shot Tomorrow Never Dies in Thailand.
The home pretty much doubles as a private luxury resort (hope you have a housekeeping staff ready). Carved entry gates, wide plank floors, and cabinetry are all made from tropical teak. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open onto 117 feet of beachfront, while a wall of glass from the opposite exposure provides dramatic mountain views.
The main house has a massive great room with ocean views, as well as a gourmet kitchen and dining area with a fireplace. The main level has two bedroom suites with walk-in closets and private bathrooms; upstairs, a master bedroom features two fireplaces, dressing rooms, and dual chandelier-lit bathrooms. There's also a private entryway leading to a separate guest suite or office.
The lower level has two wings. In the west wing, there's a butler's pantry and a state-of-the-art sound-proof projection theater with tiered seating, a bar, and custom surround sound. The east wing has a private gym and a bonus room that's currently used as a recording studio.
We're all about the spa though, which has dry and infrared saunas, a steam room, Japanese soaking tub, cold plunge, and shower. The area leads to an outdoor shower, which then connects to the property's oversized saltwater pool, lanai, and beach.
There's also a two-story guest house with its own bar and sitting area. Ocean views, poolside patio access, and a fireplace are extras that have undoubtedly kept Brosnan's friends happy during their stays at his place.
Finally, a home like this would be wasted unless it was used to entertain. Outside, there are two glass-enclosed areas for dining and lounging, a partially covered deck with multiple seating and dining areas, a gas fire pit, and a path leading to the Pacific Ocean.
Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, purchased the two plots of land the property sits on in 2000 for $7.35 million. It was designed by Ralph and Ross Anderson and built by Albino Construction, and took roughly ten years to complete. The couple raised their two sons, Paris and Dylan, here, but these days, they spend the bulk of their time in Smith's native Hawaii.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Brosnan says, "I love Malibu. It has my heart," but adds, "It’s time to move on… It’s time to change."