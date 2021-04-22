Phoebe Dynevor Allegedly Told Pete Davidson To Move Out Of His Mom’s House

Did Pete Davidson move out of his mom’s house because Phoebe Dynevor told him to? That’s what one magazine is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates.

Phoebe Dynevor Says ‘Move Out Of Your Mom’s Basement’?

According to a recent edition of Life & Style, Pete Davidson finally made the move out of his mom’s house because his new girlfriend, Phoebe Dynevor, insisted. According to the tabloid, Davidson’s transition from his basement apartment to a “$1.2 million luxury high-rise condo” is “all thanks to his new girlfriend.” A supposed inside source spills to the tabloid that “Phoebe is a down-to-earth girl, but she doesn’t want to date a man who lives in his mom’s basement.”

That being said, the magazine insists Dynevor doesn’t have a problem with Davidson’s relationship with his mom. The insider told the tabloid that Dynevor “thinks that Pete’s mom, Amy, is awesome and says it’s great that they’re super close, but being in a long-distance relationship is difficult enough.” The source went on to recount how their relationship has progressed with their busy schedules.

According to the insider, “Pete and Phoebe need some alone time when they’re together, which was almost impossible with his mother hanging out upstairs.” The magazine makes it clear that Davidson is serious about Dynevor, and wants to make her happy. The source explains, “Pete knew it was time. He just needed that gentle nudge.”

Pete Davidson Needs Her To ‘Keep Him Grounded’?

So, did Pete Davidson really move out of his mom’s basement because Dynevor told him to? It’s highly unlikely. First of all, the tabloid seems to purposely leave out the fact that Davidson and his mother purchased their Staten Island home together. Davidson wasn’t literally crashing in his mom’s basement. On the contrary, Davidson shared the house with his mother and had a full basement apartment. It seems the magazine left that part out to make the arrangement look worse for Davidson.

Secondly, despite the alleged insider claims, there’s absolutely nothing to suggest Dynevor had a problem with Davidson’s living arrangements. On the contrary, Davidson announced he had plans to move out in February. That was months before he and Dynevor had even taken their relationship public. Clearly, Davidson had been planning the move for a while, and he and Dynevor likely weren’t serious enough for him to change his living arrangements for her.

The Tabloids On Davidson

Besides, it’s hard to trust the tabloids to report on Pete Davidson. Multiple reports have claimed that Davidson is feuding with his SNL castmates, and arrogantly bragging about his film roles. Of course, there was no truth to the reports, as Gossip Cop confirmed. And recently, a magazine reported that Phoebe Dynevor’s mother was concerned about her relationship with Davidson, which simply wasn’t true. Clearly, this article is another case of the tabloids ridiculing Davidson.

