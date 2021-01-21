Alec Baldwin Moving Out Amid Hilaria Controversy? News Alec Baldwin Moving Out Amid Hilaria Controversy?
News

Phil Collins Miami Beach House Stolen By Ex, Sells For $40 Million, See The Pics

photo of Phil Collins singing overlaid with a photo of his now sold home
(Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com, Nelson Gonzalez Realty)

Phil Collins had some trouble with his Miami home when his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, and her new husband occupied the estate with a few armed guards last October. Now, it looks like the signer won't have to worry about it for one more night, as the property is now under contract after being listed for $40 million. Despite its recent unwelcome occupants, the photos of the home show its true colors, and it's nothing short of impressive.

(Nelson Gonzalez Realty)

According to TopTenRealEstate.com, which also provided the photos of the property, the home was also previously owned by Jennifer Lopez. With a dock, pool, and koi pond, the estate is obviously perfect for anyone with a love for the water.

photo of koi pond in a courtyard with trees
(Nelson Gonzalez Realty)

Collins, who was briefly surrounded by health rumors at the end of last year, looks to be walking away with a nice chunk of cash. Considering that the estate now has a history with two of the highest-selling artists of the past few decades, it's prestigious history overshadows its brief issue with squatters.

outside shot of a white home with white brick walkways
(Nelson Gonzalez Realty)

If swimming in the ocean seems a little too risky or pedestrian, the outdoor pool offers a perfect place to watch the waves from a slight distance.

a photo of an outdoor pool facing the water with palm trees
(Nelson Gonzalez Realty)

While Collins can't turn back the years, the legal situation with his ex-wife seems to be resolved. Given that the property was previously described as being worth $33 million, a $7 million increase probably made the slight delay feel a lot more tolerable in retrospect. Some big-name properties don't sell quite as quick, but Phil Collins' former home was obviously a hot commodity.

exterior shot of a two story mansion with an outdoor pool and palm trees
(Nelson Gonzalez Realty)

