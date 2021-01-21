Phil Collins Miami Beach House Stolen By Ex, Sells For $40 Million, See The Pics

Phil Collins had some trouble with his Miami home when his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, and her new husband occupied the estate with a few armed guards last October. Now, it looks like the signer won't have to worry about it for one more night, as the property is now under contract after being listed for $40 million. Despite its recent unwelcome occupants, the photos of the home show its true colors, and it's nothing short of impressive.