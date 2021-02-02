Phil Collins' House-Stealing Ex-Wife Might Be The Next 'Real Housewives' Star

After occupying the singer's former home with armed guards, it seems as though Phil Collins' ex-wife Orianne Cevey's stunt may have won her enough publicity to possibly earn a spot on one of the most popular franchises on TV.
Page Six reports that Cevey could be a new addition to the Real Housewives franchise. Bravo is apparently looking into reviving Real Housewives of Miami, with the typically trustworthy publication's source saying that there have been “preliminary conversations for a potential return” to the series. The original Miami edition only ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. Given her recent string of legal troubles and personal conflicts, Cevey would be a dramatic (and perfect) fit for the show.
She made quite a few headlines when she and her new partner occupied Collins' Miami mansion, which just sold for $40 million despite the brief bit of trouble. She also began selling off some of his memorabilia at staggeringly low prices as well, so there would be plenty of conflict and drama to start the reboot off strong. If Cevey were to join the program, she could possibly star alongside Real Housewives veterans Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen, though Pippen was only on the first season.
The show ended production after its third season, with Real Housewives mastermind Andy Cohen explaining that the show's ratings continued to dip as it went on, leading to its unofficial cancellation. As a result, he'd been attempting to pitch the program to NBC's content-starved streaming service Peacock.
While it remains to be seen as to whether or not the controversial socialite will appear on the small screen before appearing in court, the RHOM restart is looking more and more likely. ET has now reported that Bravo is in fact looking for new cast members in Florida for the show's return.
