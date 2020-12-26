Phil Collins' Holiday Health Scare?

Tabloids frequently say celebrities are on the brink of death even when they aren’t. Around Halloween, one tabloid said Phil Collins would be dead by Christmas. Well, it’s after Christmas, so Gossip Cop is checking back in on that cruel rumor about the “Sussudio” singer.
The National Enquirer made an all too bold claim when it said an “ailing" Phil Collins had friends worried that he’d be dead by Christmas. The “Against All Odds” singer had a tumultuous 2020 after his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey, used armed guards to gain control of his Miami home.
This saga “sucked the life out of him” because he thought the two of them “had reportedly planned to tie the knot again.” To make matters worse, the tabloid pointed out that this drama only made Collins “serious health issues” worse.” A alleged "friend" of the legendary musician said,
It’ll be a miracle if he makes it until Christmas.
Gossip Cop busted the story at the time by pointing out that Collins wasn’t planning to die at all. Collins plans to go on tour with Genesis in 2021. The Enquirer could’ve just ran a truthful story about the armed guards in his mansion because that’s true and bonkers, but it chose to go macabre. The year wasn’t all bad for Collins though, as he got to see his daughter Lily Collins get engaged and have a bonafide hit TV show with Emily in Paris.
The best way to prove stories like this wrong is to simply wait it out. Christmas has come and gone and Phil Collins is still with us. The Enquirer should really shy away from trying to predict when celebrities will die as it’s both crass and very easily debunked. This story couldn’t be more false.
This was hardly the first time Gossip Cop busted this tabloid for saying a celebrity would soon perish. Fellow British rock star Ozzy Osbourne was once said to be on his death, so was his wife Sharon Osbourne. Both are still with us, as is Hackers star Angelina Jolie.
The favorite target of this tabloid’s dying stories though is Queen Elizabeth II. The Enquirer constantly runs cover stories about her being on her death bed, but she’s still the reigning sovereign. The tabloid also recently said Prince William had cancer when he didn’t, so these reports go down the line of succession it seems. All of this should tell you not to trust morbid stories like this when you see it on a magazine cover.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
