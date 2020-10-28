Phil Collins Friends Fear He'll Be Dead By Christmas?

View this post on Instagram

Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins have reunited in London and started rehearsals for the forthcoming Genesis The Last Domino? Tour which starts in April. The three old friends are playing together again for the first time since the Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007. Joined by Nic Collins on drums, and long time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer, they are sounding incredible.