Phil Collins Friends Fear He'll Be Dead By Christmas?

Tabloids love printing stories about celebrities who are either heartbroken or dying. This week, one tabloid went for both. Is Phil Collins dying of a broken heart? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, an “ailing Phil Collins” has seen his health plummet after tension with his ex-wife Orianne Cevey. Collins “[served] an eviction notice to get her out of his Miami home,” but she is refusing to leave. This has “sucked the life out of him,” as he and Cevey “had reportedly planned to tie the knot again.”
This heartbreak has been only exacerbated by some other “serious health issues.” Collins has “frequently needed a wheelchair” in recent years. A friend tells the tabloid that things are very bleak: “it’ll be a miracle if he makes it until Christmas.” The article concludes by saying “if his ill health doesn’t kill him, a broken heart surely will.”
The “Sussudio” singer has needed a cane and wheelchair to help him get around since a nasty fall in 2016, but that hasn’t stopped him from touring. If Collins is dying, then nobody told him. The “Against All Odds” singer recently announced a 2021 reunion tour with Genesis.
As for his ex-wife, Collins and Cevey split earlier this year after she married another man. Collins is now trying to get her to leave his mansion after she took it over with armed guards. That is true, by the way, and the lawsuit is likely going to continue for years to come.
The Enquirer really didn’t have to make anything up for a story about Collins, yet it still did. His ongoing lawsuit against his ex-wife is salacious enough on its own, so the tabloid did not need to make up that he’s dying as well. Gossip Cop is busting this story.
This bogus dying story puts Collins in some rarified air. We’ve previously busted this tabloid for saying Cher would die, but she performed at the Billboard Music Awards instead. The tabloid couldn’t decide if Angelina Jolie was dying or not, so it just printed both stories. Both Jolie and Cher are alive and well.
Collins is even in the esteemed company of dignitaries. The tabloid has said Queen Elizabeth was dying multiple times, yet she continues to rule Great Britain. Even Pope Francis was subjected to a dying rumor. Phil Collins, Pope Francis, and Angelina Jolie have at least one thing in common. They’re all still alive.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.