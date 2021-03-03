Gossip Cop

Phil Collins in a black suit News Phil Collins’ Ex-Wife Getting $1M Payday Selling Two Of His Awards

Phil Collins‘ relationship with his ex-wife Orianne Cevey isn’t exactly a great one, and it doesn’t look like it’s getting better anytime soon. The two divorced in 2006, though they reunited from 2016 to 2020. They once again split after news broke that Cevey had secretly married another man, and it was at that point […]

 by Griffin Matis
Tom Brady in a red tux with wife Gisele Bundchen in a dress Baby Buzz Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen In ‘Baby-Making Mode’?

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen having another baby? One tabloid says that the two are prepared to have another child to coincide with Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win. Gossip Cop investigates. Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen ‘Adding To Their Brood’ According to OK!, Brady “has set his sights on the next prize — baby […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News Meghan Markle Exiled, George Clooney’s Feud, And More Celebrity Gossip

We’re just a few days into March and we’ve already heard some shocking relationship rumors. There has been no shortage of reports about vicious celebrity feuds, either. Here’s what you might have missed from this week so far. Report: Miranda Lambert’s Marriage In ‘Crisis’ Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, had to retire from the NYPD after […]

 by Griffin Matis
Close up of Brad Pitt on the right and Jennifer Aniston on the left. Baby Buzz What Happened To Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Adopting A Sister For Shiloh?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will forever be known as the one the most talked out divorced couples in history. In 2020, one tabloid had alleged that the former pair had not only rekindled their romance but were also adopting a sibling for Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story. Brad & Jennifer Finally […]

 by Elyse Johnson
News

Phil Collins’ Ex-Wife Getting $1M Payday Selling Two Of His Awards

Griffin Matis
3:55 pm, March 3, 2021
Phil Collins in a black suit
(Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Phil Collins‘ relationship with his ex-wife Orianne Cevey isn’t exactly a great one, and it doesn’t look like it’s getting better anytime soon. The two divorced in 2006, though they reunited from 2016 to 2020. They once again split after news broke that Cevey had secretly married another man, and it was at that point that Collins tried to evict his ex-wife from his mansion in Miami.

Cevey, in turn, held out for a time at the estate with armed guards before eventually moving. Collins sold the home soon after, but now, Cevey is selling some of her ex-husband’s things for cash. She previously sold off several of his gold records for surprisingly cheap, although the January auction resulted in a $2 million paycheck. She’s moved on to selling some of his other awards.

Phil Collins’ “Testify” gold record and his 1989 International Rock Award are now up for grabs, along with thousands of purses, pieces of jewelry, including a sizeable engagement ring, and pairs of shoes. The items, which are going to online auction, are expected to bring in over $1 million, the auction house tells Page Six. As famous as Collins is, we suspect that the high-price jewelry and luxury items are going to be responsible for a bulk of that cash.

The International Rock Award is expected to go for somewhere between $1,000 and $10,000 with a mere $78 shipping. The “Testify” gold record could go for as low as $200. There are 305 items total up for grabs, with the most valuable piece being a Richard Mille RM-11-03 watch going for somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000. Several Nautilus watches will also likely go for somewhere in the six-figure range, while a number of Rolexes will bring in tens of thousands each.

