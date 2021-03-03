Phil Collins’ Ex-Wife Getting $1M Payday Selling Two Of His Awards

Phil Collins‘ relationship with his ex-wife Orianne Cevey isn’t exactly a great one, and it doesn’t look like it’s getting better anytime soon. The two divorced in 2006, though they reunited from 2016 to 2020. They once again split after news broke that Cevey had secretly married another man, and it was at that point that Collins tried to evict his ex-wife from his mansion in Miami.

Cevey, in turn, held out for a time at the estate with armed guards before eventually moving. Collins sold the home soon after, but now, Cevey is selling some of her ex-husband’s things for cash. She previously sold off several of his gold records for surprisingly cheap, although the January auction resulted in a $2 million paycheck. She’s moved on to selling some of his other awards.

Phil Collins’ “Testify” gold record and his 1989 International Rock Award are now up for grabs, along with thousands of purses, pieces of jewelry, including a sizeable engagement ring, and pairs of shoes. The items, which are going to online auction, are expected to bring in over $1 million, the auction house tells Page Six. As famous as Collins is, we suspect that the high-price jewelry and luxury items are going to be responsible for a bulk of that cash.

The International Rock Award is expected to go for somewhere between $1,000 and $10,000 with a mere $78 shipping. The “Testify” gold record could go for as low as $200. There are 305 items total up for grabs, with the most valuable piece being a Richard Mille RM-11-03 watch going for somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000. Several Nautilus watches will also likely go for somewhere in the six-figure range, while a number of Rolexes will bring in tens of thousands each.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Princess Beatrice, Husband Divorcing After Six Months Of Marriage

Report: Miranda Lambert’s Marriage In ‘Crisis’

‘Narcissistic Control Freak’ Jennifer Lopez Turning Alex Rodriguez Into ‘Obedient Lapdog’?

Kate Middleton Flying To Los Angeles To Confront Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

Elton John’s Friends Worried He Only Has Months To Live?