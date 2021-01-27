Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Auctioning Off Priceless Memorabilia At Rock Bottom Prices

The conflict between Phil Collins and his ex-wife Orianne Cevey has hit another level. Cevey, who recently agreed to vacate the former couple’s $40 million mansion, has placed several items up for auction, all of which are heavily connected to Collins. The starting prices for some pretty impressive pieces of music history are surprisingly low.
Tensions have been running high between Phil Collins and his ex-wife Orianne Cevey for months. Problems between the former couple certainly weren’t helped when Cevey took over Collins’ $40 million Miami mansion over the summer with a small army of armed guards. Even now, after she’s moved out of the home, she seems to still be making trouble for the singer.
Cevey is selling several items that formerly belonged to Collins, including the musician’s Gold LP Award for his album Pictures at Eleven. That’s not the only one of Collins’ Gold LP albums that Cevey is listing. She’s also included the gold albums for The Principle of Moments and The Principle of Moments August. Even more shocking than the items being listed in the first place is the low starting price: Each Gold LP starts its bidding at only $100.
According to TMZ, Cevey’s rep says she’s selling off these items in order to downsize. She is also selling off several designer dresses and other clothing items, not to mention some jewelry, so there is some truth to this. Still, it seems like she could have just given the gold albums and other assorted awards back instead of auctioning them off, so it’s hard to think that this isn’t as petty as it seems.
