Phil Collins' Complicated Relationship With Daughter Lily Collins

How Lily First Realized Her Dad Was Famous

Collins has said that while growing up the daughter of a pop legend has had its surreal moments, she wasn’t always aware of just how famous her dad was. But she does remember the first time she realized her father wasn’t like other dads—when the pair were visiting Disneyland. "I was being carried on my dad’s shoulders when this man started to walk towards us,” Collins told Radio Times, as reported by the Daily Mail. “He had my dad’s face on his T-shirt and I didn’t quite get it. Then he saw my dad and asked for a photo — and it was a really weird moment. I was thinking, 'Why does he want a picture of my dad, and why is my dad on his T-shirt?' Slowly but surely, I started to understand.”