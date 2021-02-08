Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Fight, Demi Moore's New Face, And This Weekend's Gossip

Demi Moore's 'Frightening New Face' Worrying Friends And Family?

Demi Moore’s recent appearance on the runway had some fans shocked and confused by the actress’ startling new face and hollowed-out cheeks, and one magazine says that Moore was near “unrecognizable” due to the new look. The outlet reports that her inner circle is just as worried by the sudden and dramatic change. We checked in on the star and her face here.