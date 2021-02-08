Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Fight, Demi Moore's New Face, And This Weekend's Gossip

While Tom Brady may have walked away with yet another ring this weekend, other celebrities aren't so lucky. From behind-the-scenes squabbles to distingrating marriages, this weekend saw some shocking gossip. Here's what you may have missed.
OK! says that it’s become obvious that Davidson is SNL head Lorne Michaels’ favorite, but his fellow writers and actors are desperately hoping he’ll leave the show soon. "The vibe on the set is frigid whenever he's around and gets better when he's gone," an insider explains. Here’s what we know about the comedian and his future with the iconic show.
Demi Moore’s recent appearance on the runway had some fans shocked and confused by the actress’ startling new face and hollowed-out cheeks, and one magazine says that Moore was near “unrecognizable” due to the new look. The outlet reports that her inner circle is just as worried by the sudden and dramatic change. We checked in on the star and her face here.
Zellweger's weight is a topic of concern for one magazine. “Renee is lonely and dieting and exercising her pain away,” a source tells the National Enquirer. The actress is reportedly relying on an extremely limited diet of smoothies and nuts to keep her under 500 calories a day, and friends of the Judy star are increasingly fearful for her health. Here’s what’s going on with the actress’ health.
Streisand’s early investments into Starbucks and eBay are apparently just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her love of playing the stock market. However, her hobby has become more like an addition, says a source, and her husband, James Brolin, is getting beyond frustrated. This is what we found when we looked into the rumor.
Now that Ben Affleck is once again single, the National Enquirer says that his recent praise for ex-fiancee Lopez has Rodriguez extremely wary of the actor. Lopez and Rodriguez were already in a bit of a rough patch, but since Affleck “seemed to start making moves on Jennifer,” things have just gotten worse. Here’s what we found when we checked on the couple.