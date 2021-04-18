Pete Davidson’s Relationship With Phoebe Dynevor ‘Worrying’ Her Mother?

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor seem to be getting quite close the past few weeks. According to one source, the actress’ mother is furious about the budding relationship. Here’s what we know.

Pete Davidson In The Hot Seat

“Phoebe Falls For Pete — And Sally’s Not Happy!” says Heat. According to the magazine, Pete Davidson has done the unthinkable and begun dating yet another superstar, and this time, it’s Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. However, her mother, esteemed actress Sally Dynevor, is not a fan of the fling. “Phoebe is already mortified about her family seeing her racy scenes on Bridgerton, and now she’s having to deal with the added embarrassment of her mum knowing about her new relationship,” a source reveals.

“Any parent is curious about who their child is dating and unfortunately for Phoebe, all Sally had to do is a quick Google search,” they continue, “which has obviously raised a few red flags because of Pete’s colorful dating life. Sally’s slightly concerned about how fast he seems to move on to new partners.” The outlet then recaps Davidson’s relationships with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber.

“Sally just wants to make sure that if something serious is going on, then Pete doesn’t end up hurting Phoebe,” the snitch explains. “He has talked openly about struggling with drug use, and has been to rehab twice, which would be a worry for any mum. She’s also worried about Phoebe getting too distracted as her career is starting. She really feels she should concentrate on her acting rather than getting into a showbiz romance.”

“Ultimately, Sal knows Phoebe needs to make her own choices, and she wouldn’t dream of standing in her way,” the source concludes, “it’s just shocked her and she’s hoping that Phoebe and Pete are just friends.”

Is Pete Davidson Dating Phoebe Dynevor?

To be completely honest, we don’t exactly know the extent of Davidson’s relationship with Phoebe. There’s plenty of speculation about the two flying to see one another or exchanging jewelry, but until either one of the stars chooses to publicly confirm it, we can’t specifically say what’s going on or what stage of their relationship they’re in. That being said, we’re more than skeptical of Heat‘s story that Sally Dynevor is, er, skeptical of Davidson.

For one, it’s hilarious to think that a veteran actor such as Sally Dynevor would be worried about someone like Pete Davidson or that dating one of the most popular comedians in Hollywood would somehow hamper her daughter’s career. If one were to google Pete Davidson, all they’d see right now is that he’s added yet another big role, this time as Joey Ramone in a biopic, to his filmography.

He’s Not That Bad, Honest

We also think it’s worth mentioning that most of Davidson’s exes have spoken highly of him, and the tabloid neglects to mention the fact that Davidson himself called off his relationship with Kaia Gerber because he didn’t feel in control of his own issues. Most of his critics would be surprised to learn that he’s self-aware, especially when it comes to his romantic life. The problems listed in Heat‘s story sound more like basic complaints from someone with a passing familiarity with Davidson, not the innermost thoughts of a worried mother. How would the tabloid even find out things that Sally wouldn’t even tell her daughter? It’s just silly.

Heat is clearly out of the loop when it comes to British celebrities. It previously claimed that Victoria Beckham was crying over her son’s cancelled wedding, which ended up not even being cancelled. It came up with a bogus narrative about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being furious with Prince William for not telling them he caught COVID-19 earlier. The tabloid is historically inaccurate, and from what we can tell, Pete Davidson has nothing to worry about from the Dynevors.

