Pete Davidson’s Girlfriend: Everyone He’s Ever Dated, Including Phoebe Dynevor

It’s official: Pete Davidson is dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. But what are the chances that it leads to lasting love? The Saturday Night Live star is known for relationships that are as brief as they are intense. If this new one follows suit, the young actress should buckle up for a thrill ride of a romance. Get the latest details on their budding relationship, and find out who the comedian has dated in the past. Based on his track record, Dynevor may not even be Pete Davidson’s girlfriend by the time you reach the end of the list.

Phoebe Dynevor Is Pete Davidson’s Newest Girlfriend

Us Weekly made the exclusive reveal that Davidson and Dynevor were an item on April 5th. However, fans and paparazzi picked up on clues as early as February when the English actress was in New York to film episodes of Younger. By the next month, it was Davidson’s turn to hop across the pond. A teenage eyewitness told local news outlet Stoke-on-Trent Live that she met the two after seeing them engaged in PDA outside of her home.

“They walked past our house and we saw them holding hands and hugging each other,” said 14-year-old Tilly Wagg.

“I walked up to him and asked him if it was Pete Davidson and he said ‘no’ in an English accent but then later he said ‘I’m just kidding’ in an American accent. It was quite funny.”

According to an Us Weekly tipster, the couple is trying out a long-distance romance.

“Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together,” the source said. “They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. … They’re not looking to rush things.”

Both parties are juggling the budding relationship with major projects. Dynevor will soon star in the upcoming film The Colour Room, as well as the second season of Bridgerton. Meanwhile, Davidson will appear as the DC villain Blackguard in The Suicide Squad.

The insider added that while the pair is “seeing where their relationship goes,” Davidson hopes to visit Dynevor for her birthday, April 17th.

Pete Davidson Has Quite The Resume Of Past Girlfriends

Davidson may not sell himself as husband material, but there’s something about him that has certainly earned him the affection of countless women. Check out all of the ladies who’ve been linked to the comedian in the past.

Carly Aquilino

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Davidson dated MTV’s Girl Code star Carly Aquilino back in 2015. Not much is known about the relationship except for the fact that they remain good friends. Aquilino even had a part in his 2020 film The King of Staten Island.

“We actually hang out all the time…she’s honestly one of the coolest chicks I’ve ever met,” Davidson told Charlamagne Tha God in 2020.

Aquilino also referenced her ex shortly after his 2018 engagement to Ariana Grande. The comedienne posted a screenshot of a text she received that read, “I know I’m the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but… I can’t.”

“My day in a text message,” she wrote as a caption.

Cazzie David

(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

From 2016 to 2018, Davidson was in an on-and-off relationship with Cazzie David, daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David. It definitely looked like the most serious of his romances. On multiple occasions, he gushed about his girlfriend to various media outlets.

“I just love her very, very much,” he told People in May 2016.

A year later, he was still singing her praises. “She’s the most beautiful girl in the world. Look how lucky I am,” Davidson told Entertainment Tonight in April 2017. “She’s so smart. She is a very, very wonderful lady.”

Unfortunately, Davidson’s well-documented battle with depression may have played a part in the couple’s demise. In January 2018, he posted a concerning series of Instagram stories about mental health. One included a photo of David and read, “Idk what I did to make you hate me so much but I’m sorry.” He deleted all of the content about 20 minutes later.

By May 2018, Davidson confirmed their split on Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg.

“We’re not together anymore,” he said. “Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine… Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.”

David’s side of the story was slightly more emotional. In November 2020, she revealed to the Los Angeles Times that Davidson dumped her via text message after telling her he was “the happiest he had ever been.” She learned days later that he had already moved on to a new girl. David was so devastated that her father had to intervene.

“CAZZIE, COME ON!” Larry David told her. “YOUR ANCESTORS SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST!”

Interestingly enough, David says the former couple have rebuilt a friendship and are on good terms today.

Ariana Grande

Davidson’s whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande is perhaps the most high-profile relationship in his entire dating history. For five months in 2018, the couple moved quickly. First came matching tattoos, then reports of moving in together. By May, Davidson presented her with a diamond ring that cost nearly $100,000.

The relationship fell apart upon news that Grande’s ex, rapper Mac Miller, died of a drug overdose.

“I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.’ I pretty much knew it was around over after that,” Davidson told Charlamagne Tha God.

“It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” Grande told Vogue in July 2019. “I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

Kate Beckinsale

(lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Davidson took a break from dating and reemerged in 2019 with Kate Beckinsale on his arm. It was another quick and dirty romance that didn’t seem very promising from the start.

“Run,” Beckinsale’s ex-boyfriend, comedian Matt Rife, warned Davidson via TMZ. “Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy and it can build to an established good relationship. I don’t really have any solid advice – just be careful.”

The couple’s public appearances, which include hanging out at a Golden Globes after-party and making out at a New York Rangers hockey game, raised some eyebrows. After all, the two had a 20-year age difference.

“I’m surprised by the interest,” Beckinsale told The Los Angeles Times. “I’ve never been in this position before—never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Alas, the pair split after four months. Rumored reasons for the break-up vary, but Davidson told Charlamagne Tha God that the timing just wasn’t right.

Margaret Qualley

(Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com)

In August 2019, Davidson attended the Venice Film Festival with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley. The actress’s own mother, Andie MacDowell, even gave her stamp of approval on the pairing.

“She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much,” MacDowell told People in September 2019.

Yikes—she spoke too soon. A few weeks later, Us Weekly announced the couple’s split. “They remain friends,” a source told the magazine.

Kaia Gerber

(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

From October 2019 until January 2020, 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber held the title of Pete Davidson’s girlfriend. Rumor has it the relationship had her parents on edge because of how quickly it was moving.

Davidson was frank about the reason for their break-up.

“She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues, she should be enjoying her work and all that other [expletive],” he told Charlamagne Tha God. “It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all.”

It’s understandable that some fans might be skeptical of Pete Davidson’s latest relationship with Phoebe Dynevor. But regardless of his spotty history, he hasn’t given up on finding The One.

“I am a hopeless romantic,” he told People. “I believe in true love and I believe in love and I think love is a great thing and I hope I’m fortunate enough to find that one day.”