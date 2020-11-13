Pete Davidson’s Checkered Dating History And Breakups

Grande Broke Up With Him Because He Wouldn’t Help Her?

The blog Naughty Gossip claimed the end of Grande and Davidson was thanks to a “huge fight” they had over her brother Frankie. Frankie allegedly wanted to host the show, and Ariana felt “Pete wasn't being as helpful or as respectful to her brother as she wanted.” Gossip Cop busted this story for many reasons, namely that Frankie has spoken highly of Davidson and that the breakup had more to do with the tragic death of Grande's ex Mac Miller than anything to do with her brother. Plus, all hosting decisions for the show go through Lorne Michaels, not its cast members.