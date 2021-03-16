Pete Davidson Secretly Married?

In a shocking bit of news, a recent press release about Pete Davidson concluded with a statement that announced the comedian was married. With Davidson’s romantic status being a key focus of the paparazzi and tabloids alike, is it possible that he’s kept his latest relationship a secret this long? Here’s what we know.

Pete Davidson Got Married?

According to an odd-looking press release simply titled “Production Company Named Bodega Cats Presents” that was published on PR Newswire, Pete Davidson got a promotion. The company announced that Davidson had been serving as “silent partner over the last year” and “is now is [sic] taking a step forward to transition into their new executive role.”

What was more surprising than the co-CEO announcement is who he was apparently serving with — “Michelle Davidson, Davidson’s founding partner and co-ceo” and wife. The release said the two “were childhood friends prior to starting Bodega Cats Presents and are married.”

“Since Pete is Irish, and our platform is about diversity and belonging in entertainment, we’re going to do something special for St. Patrick’s Day on our social media,” the announcement read, declaring that the company was going to “bring awareness to how the Irish have been prosecuted in media and the cultural appropriation their community continues to face around this holiday today.” The release never mentions any specifics, only hinting that a “Davidson” would be working on “creative projects that will drive revenue and create job opportunities.”

What’s Going On

It’d certainly be nice for Davidson to get the chance to reveal his relationship for once, but it doesn’t seem like today is the today. As it turns out, the bizarrely worded release is bogus. In a statement to Insider, Pete Davidson’s attorney outright denied the claims and explained that the comedian was totally uninvolved with the situation. “The press release being circulated this morning about Pete Davidson is completely false. Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

The press release certainly didn’t look or sound legitimate. Between the grammatical errors and bizarre language — if there are two people with the last name of Davidson, you wouldn’t keep referring to “Davidson” instead of using their first names — nothing in the statement seemed remotely professional.

As some fans pointed out on social media, it’s pretty easy to issue a fake press release, which is likely what happened here. Hopefully, it’s just a weak joke. PR Newswire ended up removing the post from their site, and the version that was published to Yahoo has been replaced with the following message: “We are advised that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Pete Davidson Starts A Production Company Named Bodega Cats Presents, issued 16-Mar-2021 over PR Newswire, as the information in the release cannot be verified.”

Pete Davidson is no stranger to false rumors. Between bogus reports about him quitting Saturday Night Live to overeager stories about him moving in with ex-girlfriends, he apparently makes for an easy target for gossip. Fortunately, the comedian doesn’t seem like he’s been hampered by the coverage, as he’s got a number of projects in the works, including this year’s The Suicide Squad.

