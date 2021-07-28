Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Pete Davidson Leaving ‘SNL,’ Moving To London ‘Full-Time’ To Be With Girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor?

C
Cortland Ann
2:00 pm, July 28, 2021
Pete Davidson in a black shirt
(Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor were first linked together earlier this year. Now, one tabloid is saying the comedian is ready to leave Staten Island and the rest of the country behind to move to London to be with Dynevor. Gossip Cop investigates. 

Moving To London To Be WIth Dynevor?

According to OK!, Davidson and Dynevor’s days as a long-distance couple may be numbered. A source close to the couple says that he’s ready to relocate to England full-time. “Pete’s been nesting with Phoebe across the pond, and the relationship is getting serious,” they explain.

“Phoebe and Pete may seem like an odd pairing, but they really relate to each other,” the source continues, noting that the two “are ready to take it to the next level, and with Pete’s SNL contract coming up this year, it makes sense for him to think about moving.” Davidson, who was photographed at Wimbledon with Dynevor and has dated Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale, and Cazzie David, “has never met a girl quite like Phoebe before. His past doesn’t phase her. This relationship really could go all the way,” the source concludes. 

Is Pete Davidson Leaving The States?

Though an actor can now be based almost anywhere, here’s how we know Davidson is not moving across the pond for good. Not only does he have a few projects coming up that will film in the states, but he also has not announced that he is leaving Saturday Night Live. Though it is highly speculated, until it is announced by the show or the actor, it is unlikely he is going to move anywhere.

Also, Davidson just purchased a $1.2 million condo on Staten Island. He bought the 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home back in April, and while it is a seller’s market right now, it’s unlikely he’s going to immediately offload it to buy something in the UK. 

Other Pete Davidson Rumors 

The magazine has been wrong about Pete Davidson’s personal life before. In February, the outlet ran a story saying he was hated by his SNL co-workers. Apparently, this was due to his star treatment, lack of writing participation, and mental health issues, which a source said he didn’t deserve the time off to deal with. In a similar story two months later, the publication accused him of being “arrogant and cocky,” which annoyed his castmates. His crimes this time included bragging about his film roles and “success” with dating. Gossip Cop busted both stories, proving the outlet has no insight into the comedian’s life.

