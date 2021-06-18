Pete Davidson Leaving ‘SNL’ For ‘Bigger Things?

Since joining Saturday Night Live in 2014, Pete Davidson has made a name for himself delivering hilariously honest monologues about mental health during the show’s Weekend Update segments. Known for his lackadaisical attitude about appearing on the show, Pete has taken a few sabbaticals throughout his tenure, mainly for shooting other projects or dealing with mental health issues. One tabloid is claiming Davidson might forgo the leave of absence altogether next season and just never come back for Season 47 of the iconic show. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Pete Davidson Leaving SNL?

After Davidson ended his Weekend Update segment on the season finale with “It was an honor to grow up in front of you guys, whispers started circling that the comedian would be leaving the show. A few days later, when he told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m ready to hang up the jersey,” Star claimed that Davidson’s mind was made up. “He’s tired of the grind and wants a change of pace,” an unnamed “pal” divulged.

Citing his Crohn’s disease and mental health battles, the publication alleged that the decision was final. “Seven seasons was long enough,” the friend continued. “He’s saying bigger things are ahead,” referring to his involvement with the upcoming films The Suicide Squad, Marmaduke, and The Things They Carried.

Mishandled Speculations

Davidson’s full statement in his Weekend Update segment isn’t as clear as “I’m leaving.” To acknowledge a weird, COVID-filled season-ending, he said, “The pandemic has taught me that we never really know what the future holds, and it’s also taught me to be grateful. I’m very grateful to be here and it’s been an honor to grow up in front of you guys, so thanks.” While this could be a goodbye, it could also just be Davidson’s way of ending the season.

Side note: Davidson is not the only cast member rumored to be leaving the show. Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kenan Thompson were all heavily featured in season 46’s finale and each had a “farewell” moment. However, until there are actual announcements from these respective players, we can’t be certain who will be back next season.

The Tabloids Don’t Know What’s Next For Pete

The King of Staten Island star has openly talked about his insecurities about being employed by SNL, joking in his standup that his coworkers don’t like him and that he doesn’t see himself there forever. While his statement to The Hollywood Reporter seems to put a button on things, nothing is for certain. Season 46 could have been his last, but Star doesn’t know more about that than anyone else does.

The publication and its affiliated outlets have made it clear they don’t really know what is going on with the actor. In February, the outlet claimed Davidson was leaving SNL due to a ‘Toxic’ work environment and moving to Venice Beach. Around that same time, OK! reported that Davidson’s SNL castmates were pushing him out of the show. Both stories were debunked by Gossip Cop.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Stripping Prince Harry Of Titles, Forcing Him To Divorce Meghan Markle?

Why Eric Clapton’s Famous Friends Are Abandoning Him

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day

Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injuries?