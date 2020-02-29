Pete Davidson Trying To Win Kaia Gerber Back And Marry Her?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Pete Davidson is not trying to win Kaia Gerber back. A tabloid reporting that’s the case is wrong. Gossip Cop can clear things up.

According to a bogus story in In Touch this week, the Saturday Night Live star is pining for the supermodel after getting out of rehab recently. Davidson and Gerber’s whirlwind romance ended in January and, according to the magazine’s so-called source, it left Gerber “devastated.”

According to the supposed source, Davidson “wants a second chance. He even wants to marry her and will probably propose!” This unreliable source continues, “He wants to see Kaia again – and from what I hear she’s open to seeing him again.” Davidson, by his own admission, spent some time in rehab after the breakup. According to the dubious tipster, “He sought help for his mental health and that goes a long way with her. She really fell for him. But she’s confused because part of her feels one thing and another part of her hears her parents telling her not to go back.”

It’s unclear if this “insider” is close to Davidson or Gerber – the tabloid doesn’t say – but whoever this insider is, they seem to know a lot about how both are feeling. A little too much it seems, yet not even close to enough. The source clearly missed the interview that Davidson gave to Charlamagne Tha God earlier this week – because it disputes everything the source says.

In the interview, Davidson opened up about the breakup, saying, “We were dating for a few months and she’s very young and I’m [expletive] going through a lot. It was before I was going to rehab.” Of Gerber, Davidson added, “She has stuff going on. It’s just like, she should be having fun and [stuff]. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude who has issues and [stuff].” At no point does Davidson say anything about wanting to get back together. To the contrary, he acknowledges, “It just wasn’t like the right place or the right time at all.”

The tabloids have been wrong about this relationship almost from the very start. Last month, In Touch’s sister publication, Star, published a phony report claiming Gerber and Davidson were eloping and her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were worried she was going to get pregnant. It was an absurd story that Gossip Cop debunked after checking with the model’s rep, who told us the whole scenario was “fiction.” The same goes for this latest one.