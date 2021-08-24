Pete Davidson Flirting With Kaley Cuoco Days After Breakup With Phoebe Dynevor?

Is Pete Davidson already moving on from his relationship with Phoebe Dynevor? One tabloid alleges the Saturday Night Live star is striking up a new romance with co-star Kaley Cuoco. Gossip Cop digs deeper into the story.

Has Pete Davidson Moved On From Phoebe Dynevor Already?

Woman’s Day reports that Davidson is wasting no time initiating a new romance just days after his breakup with Phoebe Dynevor. An insider close to the actor says he’s been busy “flirting up a storm” with Kaley Cuoco, who is married to equestrian Karl Cook. Apparently, Cook “should be worried,” states the source.

The romance between Davidson and Cuoco began as the two worked on the set of their new movie, Meet Cute, a romantic comedy. As the pair filmed the movie together, Davidson became “nothing short of bewitched by Kaley, who has the wit to match his quick quips,” says the insider. Because Davidson is a known womanizer, Cuoco’s close friends note their concerns for her marriage.

“Kaley has been known to get caught up in whirlwind love affairs, and she’s also dated co-stars in the past,” one of Cuoco’s friends states. Apparently, Davidson is “100 percent keen on her” and “can’t help himself” from growing closer to her. And the flirting apparently hasn’t gone unnoticed by Cook, as one of Cuoco’s friends says, “Having newly single Pete flirting up a storm can’t be nice for her husband to see!”

Keeping Things Professional?

Despite the intriguing narrative Woman’s Day lays out, it’s far from the truth. The “insiders” and “friends” the tabloid alleges to have noteworthy information from are not reliable. When it comes down to it, Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are professional actors. They are simply playing a couple on the big screen, not in real life.

Let’s not forget that Cuoco has consistently maintained a reputation for being a professional. She’s worked closely with a number of eligible male stars, including ex-boyfriend and fellow Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki. It’s silly to claim that Cuoco’s husband would suddenly be concerned about a scripted relationship.

There’s A Pattern Here

Gossip Cop continually reveals the truth behind Woman’s Day‘s fictional romantic strifes. In April, the magazine reported Kaley Cuoco’s marriage to Karl Cook was a “ticking time bomb,” which was entirely false. The same tabloid also reported that Hugh Jackman was getting “hot and heavy” with Rebecca Ferguson on the set of Reminiscence, once again mixing up movie romances for real ones. It seems like the tabloids are forming made-up relationships solely because the actors are working together. In actuality, they lack reliable information on the celebrities’ love lives.